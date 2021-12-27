Search for missing Great Yarmouth man, 46

Police are currently searching for Scott Mayers who went missing on Boxing Day. - Credit: Suffolk Police

A search has begun after a 46-year-old Great Yarmouth man went missing on Boxing Day.

Scott Mayers was last seen on Sunday, December 26 at about 3pm in the Martham area of Norfolk.

Mr Mayers described as a white male, 6ft tall, bald, with stubble and wearing glasses, the clothes he was wearing at the time are unknown.

His vehicle was found in a car park on Links Road, Lowestoft earlier today (Monday, December 27).

Earlier today, two lifeboats from Gorleston RNLI and Lowestoft RNLI were called out to help in the search for Mr Mayers, with fears he could have entered the water between Gt Yarmouth and Pakefield.

After searching for over two and a half hours the lifeboat crews were stood down and returned to their base by 6pm.

Crews say wet weather made visibility difficult during the search

Police are extremely concerned about Mr Mayers and are asking anyone who has seen him or who has any information on where he may be to contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting CAD NC-26122021-188.