'She was lucky to survive it' - Dog swallows fishing hook on beach walk

PUBLISHED: 15:06 07 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:06 07 January 2020

A dog was lucky to survive after swallowing a fishing hook on Scratby beach. Picture: Submitted.

Archant

A beach walk turned into a nightmare after a dog swallowed a hook left behind by a fisherman.

The dog and her owner, who does not wish to be named, were walking along Scratby beach on December 29 when the spaniel swallowed a 4cm baited hook that had been discarded by a fisherman

The dog had two doses of anaesthetic and two x-rays and endoscopies at two different vets to remove the hook from her stomach, costing £2,500.

"She was lucky to survive it," the owner said.

In an appeal posted on social media, she said: "We appreciate most fishermen clear up after themselves but are being let down by those few who obviously don't.

"We appeal to those fishermen, who don't already, to please make a 2020 new year resolution to clear up all bait, tackle, line and hooks after they have finished fishing.

"Otherwise, if they don't, then possibly children, wildlife and dogs are at risk of becoming badly injured, possibly fatally."

