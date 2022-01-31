House fire in which woman died likely caused by faulty extension lead

Video

Investigations into the fatal house fire in Scratby have found it may have been caused by a faulty electrical extension lead - Credit: Archant

Police believe a house fire in which a woman died may have been caused by a faulty extension lead.

The fire happened at a bungalow in Beach Road in Scratby at 10.30am on Friday, January 28.

A woman, aged in her 90s, was found inside the property and was declared dead at the scene.

The woman's death is currently being treated as unexplained but at this stage it isn't believed to be suspicious.

A postmortem will be held in due course.

A single bouquet of flowers was seen outside the property on Saturday after a fatal house fire in Scratby - Credit: James Weeds

Police have been working with Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service to establish the cause of the fire, and initial findings suggest it was caused by a faulty electrical extension lead.

Neighbours spoke of their shock at the tragedy last week.

One described the woman as “ever so lovely and quiet".

Another said: “It is a very sad day".