Video
House fire in which woman died likely caused by faulty extension lead
- Credit: Archant
Police believe a house fire in which a woman died may have been caused by a faulty extension lead.
The fire happened at a bungalow in Beach Road in Scratby at 10.30am on Friday, January 28.
A woman, aged in her 90s, was found inside the property and was declared dead at the scene.
The woman's death is currently being treated as unexplained but at this stage it isn't believed to be suspicious.
A postmortem will be held in due course.
Police have been working with Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service to establish the cause of the fire, and initial findings suggest it was caused by a faulty electrical extension lead.
Neighbours spoke of their shock at the tragedy last week.
One described the woman as “ever so lovely and quiet".
Most Read
- 1 Five places to get a fry-up in Great Yarmouth and Gorleston
- 2 More damage expected on coastline at Hemsby and Winterton
- 3 Passengers evacuated from Greater Anglia train after track flooded
- 4 Bid for 30 affordable homes set for approval
- 5 Person's details found at Cobholm fly-tipping hotspot
- 6 WATCH: The demolition of Gorleston's 'mint mansion'
- 7 Woman strangled and threatened with knives by partner
- 8 Man stole mobile phone and charger from Yarmouth police station
- 9 'It's sad to see' - dramatic beach erosion at Winterton and Hemsby
- 10 Warning of floods and high winds in parts of Norfolk and Waveney
Another said: “It is a very sad day".