News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Village house fire victim named

Author Picture Icon

Liz Coates

Published: 3:22 PM January 31, 2022
A bouquet of flowers beside the police car.

To the left, a bouquet of flowers sits in the drive of the bungalow on Beach Road. - Credit: James Weeds

An elderly woman who died in a house fire has been named locally.

Lillian Simmonds, who was in her 90s,  was found dead in a bungalow in Beach Road, Scratby, following what was described as a small fire.

Norfolk Police said they believed the fire may have been caused by a faulty electrical extension lead.

A statement said her death was being treated as unexplained but at this stage isn’t believed to be suspicious.

A post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

Officers were called at 10.27am on Friday, January 28, to assist emergency services with a fire at the property.

Fire crews wore breathing equipment and used hoses to extinguish the fire.

A large  emergency services' presence was reported at the scene including forensic teams, fire crews, three police cars and a fire car.

Most Read

  1. 1 Five places to get a fry-up in Great Yarmouth and Gorleston
  2. 2 More damage expected on coastline at Hemsby and Winterton
  3. 3 Bid for 30 affordable homes set for approval
  1. 4 Passengers evacuated from Greater Anglia train after track flooded
  2. 5 Person's details found at Cobholm fly-tipping hotspot
  3. 6 WATCH: The demolition of Gorleston's 'mint mansion'
  4. 7 Woman strangled and threatened with knives by partner
  5. 8 'It's sad to see' - dramatic beach erosion at Winterton and Hemsby
  6. 9 Man stole mobile phone and charger from Yarmouth police station
  7. 10 Warning of floods and high winds in parts of Norfolk and Waveney

Neighbours had expressed their shock at the tragedy.

Rev Jo Wood, of St Margaret's Parish Church, said it was "very tragic for all involved" and that prayers would be said for the victim both in church and during online services.



Great Yarmouth News

Don't Miss

Man's body found in sea at Great Yarmouth

Man found dead in sea off Great Yarmouth had made distress call

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon
The auctioneer and the Banksy

Great Yarmouth's model village Banksy sold at auction

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
End of an era as pie and pea stall quits Yarmouth Market

Yarmouth market's pea and pie stall holder to retire

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
The former Winners pub at Great Yarmouth, which is up for sale at auction. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Former pub and nightclub up for auction in Great Yarmouth

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon