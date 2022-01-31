Village house fire victim named

To the left, a bouquet of flowers sits in the drive of the bungalow on Beach Road. - Credit: James Weeds

An elderly woman who died in a house fire has been named locally.

Lillian Simmonds, who was in her 90s, was found dead in a bungalow in Beach Road, Scratby, following what was described as a small fire.

Norfolk Police said they believed the fire may have been caused by a faulty electrical extension lead.

A statement said her death was being treated as unexplained but at this stage isn’t believed to be suspicious.

A post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

Officers were called at 10.27am on Friday, January 28, to assist emergency services with a fire at the property.

Fire crews wore breathing equipment and used hoses to extinguish the fire.

A large emergency services' presence was reported at the scene including forensic teams, fire crews, three police cars and a fire car.

Neighbours had expressed their shock at the tragedy.

Rev Jo Wood, of St Margaret's Parish Church, said it was "very tragic for all involved" and that prayers would be said for the victim both in church and during online services.







