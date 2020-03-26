Search

Advanced search

Wall art: The new sculpture trail springing up in seaside town

PUBLISHED: 15:49 26 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:05 26 March 2020

A life-size statue of a fisher girl is the first in a 20-piece sculpure trail set to spring up around Great Yarmouth's town wall in the next ten years Picture: Azalia Sargsyan

A life-size statue of a fisher girl is the first in a 20-piece sculpure trail set to spring up around Great Yarmouth's town wall in the next ten years Picture: Azalia Sargsyan

Archant

The first in series of 20 sculptures has sprung up in Great Yarmouth, making a good walk even more enlightening.

Great Yarmouth's medieval town wall is one of the best preserved and most complete in England. A sculpture trail is taking shape around it creating an outdoor gallery Picture: James BassGreat Yarmouth's medieval town wall is one of the best preserved and most complete in England. A sculpture trail is taking shape around it creating an outdoor gallery Picture: James Bass

Patricia the fisher girl stands against the spectacular backdrop of the old town wall, helping to make the most of the often over-looked ancient monument, and creating an “outdoor gallery.”

Over the next ten years the life-size bronze will be joined by some 19 other art works, forming a trail along the 1.2 mile structure, second only to York in completeness.

The aim is that people will stretch their legs and add to their knowledge of the town’s glorious maritime past.

As well as helping to show off the wall Patricia is championing the role of women in Yarmouth’s fishing industry, and their contribution in the workplace generally,

A fisher girl statue is already making people curious about Great Yarmouth's heritage. A family pasing by were happy to stop and pose for this picture before social distancing and coronavirus Picture: Azalia SargsyanA fisher girl statue is already making people curious about Great Yarmouth's heritage. A family pasing by were happy to stop and pose for this picture before social distancing and coronavirus Picture: Azalia Sargsyan

At the turn of the 20th century around 6,000 women arrived in the autumn for the herring season to gut and pack the fish.

Most of them were from coastal villages in Scotland following the herring fleets down the east coast.

Their role is being celebrated in the solitary figure created by sculptor Bridget Heriz and “printed” using 3D technology at the Mckinney foundry in Fakenham.

The site in Blackfriars Road is close to a number of smoke houses in an area where the herring were prepared and gutted by fisher girls.

A new statue is helping people to connect with their heritage in Great Yarmouth. Patricia the fisher girl is one of 20 planned for the town around the old town wall. She was created by Bridget Heriz Picture: Darren BarkerA new statue is helping people to connect with their heritage in Great Yarmouth. Patricia the fisher girl is one of 20 planned for the town around the old town wall. She was created by Bridget Heriz Picture: Darren Barker

It is also next to the now demolished Victoria Gardens, which was a 19th century garden and sculpture park, filled with neo-classical sculptures.

Great Yarmouth Preservation Trust (GYPT), which is behind the initiative, plans to install two sculptures each year for the next ten years.

A spokesman said: “This will provide a number benefits including encouraging people to walk, enabling a connection with art and heritage and supporting the emerging cultural tourism within the town.

You may also want to watch:

“It is hoped that this plan will evolve with the support of Great Yarmouth Borough Council (GYBC) and the cultural board into a wider sculpture trail around the town linking the town together and connectivity between town centre and seafront.

“After the ten year scheme Great Yarmouth will be regarded as a place to experience incredible works of sculpture in an outdoor town-wide gallery.”

Grants from the Coastal Revival Fund, GYPT and Historic England and GYBC funded the repairs to the wall.

A private donation of £5000 was made towards the sculpture.

The remains of the medieval town wall in Great Yarmouth which was started in 1261 to enclose and protect the town Picture: James BassThe remains of the medieval town wall in Great Yarmouth which was started in 1261 to enclose and protect the town Picture: James Bass

Where women worked

Other employment opportunities available to women in Great Yarmouth’s past included the beatsters who mended the nets, working at Grout’s Silk Factory, Johnsons and Sons later known as Yarmouth Stores, Millars Slippers, Birds Eye, and Erie Resistor - which at its peak in 1972 employed over 10pc of the town’s labour force.

Along with tourism, retail, nursing and landwork, there used to be plenty of work for young women on leaving school.

Employment offered some independence, a lively social life, and money to spend in the town.

About Bridget Heriz

Bridget has been living and working as a sculptor in Great Yarmouth since 2002.

Her other public art commission in the town is the Mother and Child carved in York stone at the Nelson Medical Centre in Pasteur Road.

Her work has been widely exhibited across East Anglia, also in London and shows in Russia, Belgium, and Finland.

• An official unveiling and gallery exhibition due to be held in March have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Related articles

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Scenes from a deserted town centre

Great Yarmouth was virtually devoid of activity following Boris Johnson's instruction to the nation to stay inside to prevent the spread of coronavirus Picture: Anthony Carroll

Planned road closure on bridge to allow passage of large ship

The Haven Bridge in Great Yarmouth will temporarily close to the public on March 30. PHOTO: Archant

‘Mobbed’ seaside village closes car park and begs people not to visit

Winterton is famed for its beauty and lonely expanse of beach and dunes. But with the coronavirus outbreak putting most activities off limits it became too crowded at the weekend leading to fears about exposure to the virus Picture: Liz Coates

One-in one-out rule, seats removed, entrances shut - Town mall’s precautions to keep shoppers safe

An empty Market Gates on the first day of lockdown. The centre has introduced a range of measures including taking out all the seats in a bid to combat the spread of coronavirus Picture: Lynn Christine Stephenson

School closes after pupil tests positive for coronavirus

Principal Tasmin Poulter said a pupil at Cliff Park Ormiston Academy in Gorleston had tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Kate Fuller/James Bass

Most Read

Coronavirus: Scenes from a deserted town centre

Great Yarmouth was virtually devoid of activity following Boris Johnson's instruction to the nation to stay inside to prevent the spread of coronavirus Picture: Anthony Carroll

Planned road closure on bridge to allow passage of large ship

The Haven Bridge in Great Yarmouth will temporarily close to the public on March 30. PHOTO: Archant

‘Mobbed’ seaside village closes car park and begs people not to visit

Winterton is famed for its beauty and lonely expanse of beach and dunes. But with the coronavirus outbreak putting most activities off limits it became too crowded at the weekend leading to fears about exposure to the virus Picture: Liz Coates

One-in one-out rule, seats removed, entrances shut - Town mall’s precautions to keep shoppers safe

An empty Market Gates on the first day of lockdown. The centre has introduced a range of measures including taking out all the seats in a bid to combat the spread of coronavirus Picture: Lynn Christine Stephenson

School closes after pupil tests positive for coronavirus

Principal Tasmin Poulter said a pupil at Cliff Park Ormiston Academy in Gorleston had tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Kate Fuller/James Bass

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

‘It’s been manic’ - seaside bakery takes deliveries to your door

Scratby bakery is working flat out to help delivery bread and cakes in the local area helped by friends and volunteers Picture: Scratby Bakery

Bongo’s Bingo launches online so fans can play during lockdown

Bongo's Bingo, which takes place across the UK including venues in Gorleston and Norwich, goes online on platform Twitch as events are cancelled due to coronavirus Credit: Bongo's Bingo

Care home resident tests positive for coronavirus

A resident of Ritson Lodge Care Home, in Hopton, has tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Google Maps.

Wall art: The new sculpture trail springing up in seaside town

A life-size statue of a fisher girl is the first in a 20-piece sculpure trail set to spring up around Great Yarmouth's town wall in the next ten years Picture: Azalia Sargsyan

‘Stay at home, tune in’ - Local singers livestreaming gigs during coronavirus lockdown

Local singers Jack Clarke and Gaby Starbuck will perform gigs over Facebook live on Saturday (March 28) to entertain people staying at home during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Both submitted.
Drive 24