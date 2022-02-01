Message written in sand after beach engulfed by high tide

Sea Defences? A message has been written in a sandy ridge where the beach has dropped by some 5ft. - Credit: Liz Coates

A message questioning the whereabouts of sea defences has been written in the sand at Hemsby following two nights of bruising high tides.

The beach in front of the lifeboat station has dropped by at least 5ft after a 3.8m swell washed in at around 6.30pm on Monday.

Crew members described the scene as "horrendous" and were out in force checking on vulnerable homes - one of which on the Winterton side is said to be at immediate risk.

The cliffs at Hemsby. The green netting marks the edge of the road running to The Marrams. - Credit: Liz Coates

The latest high tides, powered by Storm Corrie, have seen more debris - including the remains of a pill box - exposed on the beach between Winterton and Hemsby.

A section of road along the Marrams looks to be at risk with the remains of a chalet also teetering close to the edge.

Hemsby lifeboat coxswain Dan Hurd has shared his frustration at the length of time it is taking to get sea defences for Hemsby, a holiday village that relies on its beach. - Credit: Liz Coates

Lifeboat coxswain Dan Hurd said: "I knew it was going to be bad but it took a lot more than I thought it would."

He said the time it was taking to bring in a rock berm was causing huge frustration locally.

A scheme is in the hands of planners and if approved funding still needs to be drawn down.

Borough and county councillor James Bensly says legislation around coastal erosion needs updating to give coastal communities more "tools" to work with. - Credit: Liz Coates

Borough and county councillor James Bensly whose Beach Cafe is close to the sands said: "We have not got a healthy beach that can withstand a high tide.

"Even at low tide it did not go out. We had a high tide on top of that so it did not give us much of a chance.

"People come to Hemsby for the beach.

"It has to be maintained."

A Second World War pill box has emerged after an erosion streak at Winterton. - Credit: Daniel Hurd

He said the lifeboat crew working with Coastal Partnership East had issued its own distress call and appeal for materials and help.

Its plan was to realign the tank trap blocks and possibly bring in some gabion baskets.

Mr Bensly added: "We are not going to introduce anything new down there. We are just recycling what is already down there.

"In theory it has to get worse before we can get any help.

"It's all backwards. There needs to be some common sense."

Winterton escaped further damage although concerns remain about safety at the end of Beach Road where it meets the cliff edge.

The car park is open and access to the widest stretch of beach is around a three minute walk.

To find out how you can help the lifeboat crew email coxswain@hemsbylifeboat.co.uk or secretary@hemsbylifeboat.co.uk.












