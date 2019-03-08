Shopping-trolleys, tyres, an old PC? What will be found in Yarmouth river clean?

Search

PUBLISHED: 09:05 14 March 2019 | UPDATED: 09:05 14 March 2019

Breydon water on a late March afternoon. Picture: James Bass

Breydon water on a late March afternoon. Picture: James Bass

Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014

Volunteers are needed for a clean-up of a Norfolk river.

Sea Life Great Yarmouth and the Broads Authority are seeking help for the clear-out of Breydon Water, the UK’s largest protected wetland, on Friday (March 15).

Every item of debris will be logged before being bagged for disposal.

The clean-up could take up to three hours.

Previously the team removed over 98kg of rubbish including three shopping-trolleys, tyres and an old PC.

Volunteers are welcome to stay for as long or as little as they can.

Sturdy footwear and warm clothing is advised, while under-16s must be accompanied by an adult.

Maxine Culleton, Sea Life representative, said: “The area we are going to clean is the UK’s largest protected wetland, a site of special scientific interest and used by common terns, wintering wildfowl and many other species of wading birds.”

To volunteer, contact 01493 330631 to register.

