Shopping-trolleys, tyres, an old PC? What will be found in Yarmouth river clean?
PUBLISHED: 09:05 14 March 2019 | UPDATED: 09:05 14 March 2019
Volunteers are needed for a clean-up of a Norfolk river.
Sea Life Great Yarmouth and the Broads Authority are seeking help for the clear-out of Breydon Water, the UK’s largest protected wetland, on Friday (March 15).
Every item of debris will be logged before being bagged for disposal.
The clean-up could take up to three hours.
Previously the team removed over 98kg of rubbish including three shopping-trolleys, tyres and an old PC.
Volunteers are welcome to stay for as long or as little as they can.
Sturdy footwear and warm clothing is advised, while under-16s must be accompanied by an adult.
Maxine Culleton, Sea Life representative, said: “The area we are going to clean is the UK’s largest protected wetland, a site of special scientific interest and used by common terns, wintering wildfowl and many other species of wading birds.”
To volunteer, contact 01493 330631 to register.