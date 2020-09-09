Search

Advanced search

Planning inspector rejects hotel owner’s appeal to turn ‘eyesore’ building into flats

PUBLISHED: 11:27 09 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:27 09 September 2020

The Sea Princess in North Drive where questions have been raised about quality. Picture: Archant

The Sea Princess in North Drive where questions have been raised about quality. Picture: Archant

Archant

The Planning Inspectorate has rejected a seafront hotel owner’s appeal to turn his “eyesore” holiday accommodation into residential flats over fears it would damage the tourist economy.

The Sea Princess Hotel in North Drive, Great Yarmouth, has been denied planning permission from the Secretary of State to turn part of the building into ten residential flats. Picture: Google MapsThe Sea Princess Hotel in North Drive, Great Yarmouth, has been denied planning permission from the Secretary of State to turn part of the building into ten residential flats. Picture: Google Maps

Janak Masrani proposed to convert one of two buildings which make up The Sea Princess Hotel on North Drive, Great Yarmouth, into 10 flats.

You may also want to watch:

But it was refused by Great Yarmouth Borough Council’s development control committee in October 2019, citing fears of “overdevelopment”, and the plans’ incompatibility with holiday accommodation policies.

Now, Mr Masrani’s appeal to the Planning Inspectorate, challenging the borough council’s refusal, has also been dismissed.

In response, Mr Masrani said: “Of course I am disappointed with the decision that’s been made, but I do not wish to comment further at this stage.”

Inspector Jonathan Price, in a decision notice issued on August 27, said Mr Masrani’s plans to turn part of the annexe building into flats would conflict with Great Yarmouth’s role as “one of the nation’s main seaside holiday resorts”.

In the document, Mr Price outlined that the property is within a primary holiday accommodation area, designated in the 2001 Great Yarmouth borough-wide local plan.

This policy, known as “HOU22”, says “the conversion of use of properties to permanent residential uses within primary holiday accommodation areas will not be permitted... in an effort to preserve prime holiday accommodation”.

Under the “reasons” for which Mr Price dismissed the appeal, he said that increasing residential development would come at the expense of hotel frontage.

But a design and access statement submitted as part of the planning application, which Mr Masrani lodged in July 2018, said sales from flats would drive investment in the main hotel, adding: “At the moment both buildings are an eyesore”.

It goes on: “With the amount of profits made it is impossible to cover any ‘wear and tear’ let alone any badly needed renovations to keep in line as to what the tourists need and the expectations of Great Yarmouth Borough Council as decent accommodation.

The Sea Princess on Great Yarmouth's North Drive has unveiled a transformation aimed at driving up standards. The hotel drew a string of complaints about the rooms, but hopes the makeover will help it to turn a corner and earn some industry stars Picture: Sea Princess The Sea Princess on Great Yarmouth's North Drive has unveiled a transformation aimed at driving up standards. The hotel drew a string of complaints about the rooms, but hopes the makeover will help it to turn a corner and earn some industry stars Picture: Sea Princess

“Please refer to comments made on Trip Advisor and Booking.com - The Sea Princess Hotel is badly in need of repair and renovations.”

Between June 2017 and May 2019, 23 reports were made to environmental health officers at the borough council regarding the Sea Princess Hotel, with complaints of bed bugs, leaky roofs and a rat in the kitchen.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Great Yarmouth Mercury. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Plans for third McDonalds in seaside town approved

McDonalds has won approval to put a new restaurant and drive-thru on the Asda car park in Great Yarmouth Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

New images released of £26m seafront leisure centre as opening date pushed back

New images have been released of Great Yarmouth's £26m replacement Marina Centre as the opening is pushed back to 2022 Picture: GYBC

Pub worker’s devastation as Kevin the buzzard dies

Liam Aston, 22, and Taylor Franklin, staff at the Ranworth Maltsters, found an injured common buzzard. Picture: Liam Aston

Village proposes webcam to tackle traffic chaos

A webcam showing queues has been suggested as a means to tackling traffic problems in Winterton. Picture: Liz Coates

Plea to help find woman, 29, missing for six days

Catherine Holwell, who was reported missing on September 2. PHOTO: Suffolk Police

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Plans for third McDonalds in seaside town approved

McDonalds has won approval to put a new restaurant and drive-thru on the Asda car park in Great Yarmouth Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

New images released of £26m seafront leisure centre as opening date pushed back

New images have been released of Great Yarmouth's £26m replacement Marina Centre as the opening is pushed back to 2022 Picture: GYBC

Pub worker’s devastation as Kevin the buzzard dies

Liam Aston, 22, and Taylor Franklin, staff at the Ranworth Maltsters, found an injured common buzzard. Picture: Liam Aston

Village proposes webcam to tackle traffic chaos

A webcam showing queues has been suggested as a means to tackling traffic problems in Winterton. Picture: Liz Coates

Plea to help find woman, 29, missing for six days

Catherine Holwell, who was reported missing on September 2. PHOTO: Suffolk Police

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Planning inspector rejects hotel owner’s appeal to turn ‘eyesore’ building into flats

The Sea Princess in North Drive where questions have been raised about quality. Picture: Archant

Preliminary work starts on £300m A47 dualling plan

The A47 between North Tuddenham and Easton . Pic: Highways England.

Government considering nationwide 10pm curfew

The public have been told to face masks and social distance but may also be told to curfew. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Indian summer? Temperatures to hit mid-20s

It will feel like summer all over again with temperatures heating up Picture : ANTONY KELLY

Social gatherings of more than six in England are to be made illegal

Boris Johnson. Picture: Julian Simmonds/Daily Telegraph/PA Wire.