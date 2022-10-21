Sea views for diners coming to improved Caister Lifeboat station

A terrace for diners is included in improvement plans for Caister Lifeboat. - Credit: Paul Robinson Partnership

A dining terrace with views of the sea, dunes and a golf course are included in the improvements at Caister Lifeboat station set for spring 2023.

The terrace is part of plans to improve the station on Skipper's Walk, which also include a new shop, cafe and a viewing platform.

The voluntary lifeboat service, which will also be welcoming a new vessel to its fleet next year, aims to make the station "a spot people will want to head to".

Caister Lifeboat onboard the Bernard Matthews II. (L-R) Assistant coxswain Owen Nutt, first aider Jon Ringwood, chairman Paul Garrod, coxswain Guy Gibson and second coxswain Thomas Williams. - Credit: James Weeds

"2023 will be a massive year for Caister Lifeboat," said Coxswain Guy Gibson.

"Not only will we see the arrival of our new boat, but we will be making improvements to our station to benefit everybody.

"We want to make our station a destination for people, and we're looking to serve some really good food and create an atmosphere that will get people coming back.

"Of course, dog walkers will be welcome. We've got a great car park, and we're really excited to create more of a space for visitors to Caister Lifeboat.

"We can't wait for the work to start."

Plans for the inside the new and improved Caister Lifeboat Station. - Credit: Paul Robinson Partnership

The space currently used by the station's existing cafe and shop will be used to store their 45-foot-long Medina-class new boat, which is yet to be named.

Visitors will be able to view the £1.6m vessel from the viewing deck, which with the dining terrace will be on the first floor.

The cafe, restaurant and viewing deck will all be accessible by stairs and lift. The improvements are expected to be complete by Easter.

The lifeboat's new shop and a snack and ice cream bar will be built on the ground floor.

The 45-foot lifeboat is expected to be in service from March 2023. - Credit: Caister Volunteer Lifeboat Service

The service's new vessel - which has been called "world-leading" - is being built by Walker Marine Design, and will be replacing the Bernard Matthews II, which has saved 54 lives over its 17 years in action.

The boat is expected to be in service by March 2023.

Caister was the first independent lifeboat crew in the country and its volunteers have been saving lives since 1791.

For more information and to help fund the station and its new vessel, visit Caister Lifeboat's website at www.caisterlifeboat.org.uk