Luxury cruise ship set to return to Great Yarmouth

The Seabourn Quest is heading to Great Yarmouth. Picture: Seabourn Archant

A luxury American cruise ship will return this summer to Great Yarmouth.

The Seabourn Quest, part of a fleet of liners, stopped off last year in the town, with hundreds of passengers bringing a spending boost to the local economy.

The US-based company which runs the vessel, which can carry up to 458 passengers, has said that it will dock at the Outer Harbour on June 30.

It is scheduled to arrive at 8am and leave at 6pm.

The visit will the penultimate stop on a 15-day tour of Norway and Great Britain, with the cruise having launched in Copenhagen before exploring Norway’s fjords.

After leaving Great Yarmouth the Seabourn Quest will sail to Dover.

The US-based luxury cruise operator also docked another of its ships, the MV Seabourn Ovation, at the town’s harbour last year on September 30.

In total the liners brought more than 1,000 additional visitors to the borough and many of them chose to spend their time and money on the seafront and in the town centre.

There were visitors from Australia, America, China and Europe.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council has stated that feedback was “very positive”.

“The visit of these luxury cruise liners offers the opportunity to develop an exciting new side to the visitor economy from the Outer Harbour, and we are pleased that further visits are planning for 2019,” the council said.

Councillor Carl Smith, the council’s deputy leader, said that last year’s visits were a “great success”.

“The company has decided to come back and we welcome them back in the summer,” he added.

The councillor said that while plans have not yet been made for a civic reception, the council would like to give the ship the “same welcome as last year”.

Passengers were greeted last June by a reception from Great Yarmouth brass band and local officials.

Special buses were arranged to carry the visitors from the port to the town and back.

“I’m glad they are coming back. It is good news for the borough,” Cllr Smith said. “If we could have more cruise ships it would be wonderful.”

Seabourn Quest - factfile

• 650 feet long

• 84 feet wide

• Decks: 11

• 229 suites

• Capacity: 458 passengers

• Builder: Marotti in Genoa, Italy

• Maiden voyage: June 20, 2011