Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school
Video

Luxury cruise ship set to return to Great Yarmouth

PUBLISHED: 12:03 14 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:03 14 March 2019

The Seabourn Quest is heading to Great Yarmouth. Picture: Seabourn

The Seabourn Quest is heading to Great Yarmouth. Picture: Seabourn

Archant

A luxury American cruise ship will return this summer to Great Yarmouth.

The Seabourn Quest will dock at the Outer Harbour in Great Yarmouth.The Seabourn Quest will dock at the Outer Harbour in Great Yarmouth.

The Seabourn Quest, part of a fleet of liners, stopped off last year in the town, with hundreds of passengers bringing a spending boost to the local economy.

The US-based company which runs the vessel, which can carry up to 458 passengers, has said that it will dock at the Outer Harbour on June 30.

It is scheduled to arrive at 8am and leave at 6pm.

The visit will the penultimate stop on a 15-day tour of Norway and Great Britain, with the cruise having launched in Copenhagen before exploring Norway’s fjords.

Seabourn Quest cruise ship docks at Great Yarmouth outer harbour on June 30, 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLYSeabourn Quest cruise ship docks at Great Yarmouth outer harbour on June 30, 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

After leaving Great Yarmouth the Seabourn Quest will sail to Dover.

The US-based luxury cruise operator also docked another of its ships, the MV Seabourn Ovation, at the town’s harbour last year on September 30.

In total the liners brought more than 1,000 additional visitors to the borough and many of them chose to spend their time and money on the seafront and in the town centre.

There were visitors from Australia, America, China and Europe.

Seabourn Quest cruise ship docks at Great Yarmouth outer harbour on June 30, 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLYSeabourn Quest cruise ship docks at Great Yarmouth outer harbour on June 30, 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Great Yarmouth Borough Council has stated that feedback was “very positive”.

“The visit of these luxury cruise liners offers the opportunity to develop an exciting new side to the visitor economy from the Outer Harbour, and we are pleased that further visits are planning for 2019,” the council said.

Councillor Carl Smith, the council’s deputy leader, said that last year’s visits were a “great success”.

“The company has decided to come back and we welcome them back in the summer,” he added.

The councillor said that while plans have not yet been made for a civic reception, the council would like to give the ship the “same welcome as last year”.

Passengers were greeted last June by a reception from Great Yarmouth brass band and local officials.

Special buses were arranged to carry the visitors from the port to the town and back.

“I’m glad they are coming back. It is good news for the borough,” Cllr Smith said. “If we could have more cruise ships it would be wonderful.”

Seabourn Quest - factfile

• 650 feet long

• 84 feet wide

• Decks: 11

• 229 suites

• Capacity: 458 passengers

• Builder: Marotti in Genoa, Italy

• Maiden voyage: June 20, 2011

Topic Tags:

Most Read

A47 carriageway re-opened after car crashed into Gorleston roundabout

A man has died following a crash on the A47 in Gorleston. Picture: Archant.

New vision for former Pontins site as UK’s first ‘veterans village’

Aerial shot of the Pontins site in Hemsby which is being looked at as a base for a new rehabilitation centre for military veterans Photo: Simon Carter

A bit fishy? Historic riverside pub set for new life as something completely different

The White Swan pub in Great Yarmouth in 2015 Picture: James Bass

Teenager charged following stabbing in Bradwell

A 16-year-old boy has been charged following a stabbing in Bunnewell Avenue, Bradwell. Picture: Jacob Massey

Firefighters tackled caravan blaze in Norfolk village

Firefighters have been tackling a blaze at a caravan park in Hemsby this afternoon (Tuesday, March 12). Picture: Fiona-Jane Barrett.

Most Read

A47 carriageway re-opened after car crashed into Gorleston roundabout

A man has died following a crash on the A47 in Gorleston. Picture: Archant.

New vision for former Pontins site as UK’s first ‘veterans village’

Aerial shot of the Pontins site in Hemsby which is being looked at as a base for a new rehabilitation centre for military veterans Photo: Simon Carter

A bit fishy? Historic riverside pub set for new life as something completely different

The White Swan pub in Great Yarmouth in 2015 Picture: James Bass

Teenager charged following stabbing in Bradwell

A 16-year-old boy has been charged following a stabbing in Bunnewell Avenue, Bradwell. Picture: Jacob Massey

Firefighters tackled caravan blaze in Norfolk village

Firefighters have been tackling a blaze at a caravan park in Hemsby this afternoon (Tuesday, March 12). Picture: Fiona-Jane Barrett.

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Man dies following crash on A47

A man has died following a crash on the A47 in Gorleston. Picture: Archant.

Luxury cruise ship set to return to Great Yarmouth

The Seabourn Quest is heading to Great Yarmouth. Picture: Seabourn

Elderly woman died in hospital after falling out of bed in care home, inquest hears

Ida Lovick died at The Elms residential home in Elmgrove Road, Gorleston. Picture: James Bass

Mike Ashley swoops on another East Anglian store

High street retailer Debenhams has said it would consider accepting an £150m loan from Sports Direct. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Car crashes into Caister roundabout

A car has crashed into the roundabout outside Caister at the junction of the A149 and A1064 (March 14).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists