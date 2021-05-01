Seaside cafe bidding to sell alcohol to 'enhance dining experience'

Published: 2:13 PM May 1, 2021

Buddy's in Great Yarmouth wants to be able to sell alcohol and has stressed that its menu will not appeal to people looking for cheap beer, larger or cider above 6pc abv. - Credit: Google Maps

A seaside cafe is bidding to sell alcohol - but not the cheap stuff some people are looking for in large quantities.

Buddy's, at The Jetty in Great Yarmouth, is asking the borough council for permission to sell alcohol to "enhance the dining experience" for its customers from 9am to 10pm seven days a week.

The applicant says that while it will be looking to sell both on and off the premises the licence is primarily to enable people to enjoy a drink with food, adding: "The nature of the alcohol we intend to sell will not appeal to individuals looking to buy cheap alcohol in large quantities."

The operators add staff will be fully trained and CCTV will be in operation at all times.

Super-strength beers or ciders with an alcohol by volume (abv) level of 6pc or more will not be available.

One person has raised concerns spanning litter and a possible change to the "family-friendly atmosphere", especially on summer firework nights.

The borough council's licensing committee is due to decide on the bid at its virtual meeting on Tuesday, May 4, at 10am.



