Cars from movies and TV to star at Great Yarmouth Wheels Festival

Great Yarmouth Wheels Festival takes place on Saturday July 6 and Sunday July 7.

Scores of classic cars will roar into Great Yarmouth this summer as part of the town's Wheels Festival.

Great Yarmouth Wheels Festival takes place on Saturday July 6 and Sunday July 7.

The two-day free-to-attend festival is organised by the borough council with sponsorship from seafront businesses and the Greater Yarmouth Tourism and Business Improvement Area.

On the Saturday an estimated 15,000 motorcyclists are set to visit while the following afternoon Centre 81 Classic Car and Bike Rally will parade along the seafront for judging by the mayor at the Sealife Centre Gardens.

Two marquees will showcase cars known as lowriders - 'bouncing cars' which can be raised and lowered by the driver - as well as a selection of customised vehicles from Best of Britain Modified.

Several car clubs will display their special vehicles, including East Coast Pirates who are hoping to bring about 30 cars on the Saturday and up to 60 on the Sunday.



The festival will also have commercial vehicles including 10 trucks from East Coast Truckers, with one open-sided vehicle serving as a stage for live broadcasts and entertainment from Harbour Radio.

Iconic American Trucks will bring at least 25 trucks, while Clive Shaw Trucking will offer passenger rides for visitors who would like to experience travelling in a large vehicle.

There will also be attractions from the world of film and TV, including movie-themed vehicles from Silverline Cars, the Blues Brothers Car, David Hasselhoff's car K.I.T.T. from Knight Rider, as well as interactive walkabout characters from Transformers, Optimus Prime and Bumblebee.

Cllr Graham Plant, chairman of the economic development committee and deputy council leader, said: "The festival is great for residents, visitors and the local economy."



The festival will take place from 10am to 6pm on the Saturday and 10am to 4pm on the Sunday.

This year, motorcyclists planning to access and park within the festival site along the Golden Mile are asked to make a voluntary donation of £2 per bike, which will go towards the running of the festival and the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

Bikers are encouraged to make their donation online in advance to get a fast lane entry sticker for parking via www.gywheelsfestival.co.uk