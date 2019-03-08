'Now they are walking into shops' - gull rescued after getting trapped in Matalan

Kevin Murphy with the seagull he rescued from Matalan in Great Yarmouth Picture: supplied by Kevin Murphy Supplied by Kevin Murphy

A brazen gull walked into a shop and became trapped inside, striding around overhead air conditioning units and making no attempt to leave.

A seagull walked into Matalan in Great Yarmouth and strutted around on air conditioning units before being coaxed down Picture: Kevin Murphy A seagull walked into Matalan in Great Yarmouth and strutted around on air conditioning units before being coaxed down Picture: Kevin Murphy

The bird, who did not appear to be in any distress, was high up in the store, making it difficult to reach and putting the racks of clothes at risk of a soiling.

Kevin Murphy of Norfolk Wildlife Rescue was called to the shop in Southtown Road, Great Yarmouth, to help release the feathered customer.

After putting his head together with head office and the regional manager a plan was agreed.

Mr Murphy aimed to coax the bird down from its lofty perch by rapping on the units and walkways it was standing on - and it worked a treat.

Soon the animal was low enough for him to pounce and grab it in his arms.

Mr Murphy said it was a satisfying rescue that earned him a round of applause - and the stricken gull its freedom.

The whole operation took around an hour and a half on Sunday.

He said: "I said to them I am not going to bring a ladder or a big net in here, it will be too much of a kerfuffle.

"I tried a distress call and playing calls of other gulls to get it to stand on the floor but it didn't take any notice so I went and got a telescopic pole.

"I have done this before and when it works it works really well.

"The staff at Matalan were amazing, their first thought was they wanted to save it - and that is not the same everywhere."

Norwich-based Mr Murphy, 49, has been rescuing animals of all shapes and sizes since he was small child, and sees all creatures as worthy of saving.

He regularly travels across county borders to attend to furry friends like rats, that often get overlooked.

Gulls have been accused of muggings and pictured in posters wearing bandit-style eye-masks.

Reportedly becoming more aggressive and "criminal" people in Great Yarmouth are being urged not to feed them, especially in the Market Place where there is an abundance of food.

Mr Murphy said: "People have been feeding them and now they are walking into shops. It wasn't injured, or abandoned or orphaned it had just got itself in a situation."

Matalan has been contacted for a comment.