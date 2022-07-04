News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Plea as ducklings routinely snatched by killer seagulls

Author Picture Icon

Liz Coates

Published: 4:15 PM July 4, 2022
Killer seagulls are snatching ducklings at Great Yarmouth's Venetian Waterways

People are being asked to stop feeding seagulls at Great Yarmouth's Venetian Waterways and Boating Lake in a bid to save ducklings which are being gobbled up by the birds as soon as they hatch. - Credit: Archant/PA Wire

The public are being asked not to feed seagulls at Great Yarmouth's scenic Waterways in a bid to stop fluffy ducklings being routinely picked off.

Events co-ordinator Lee Brown said it was distressing to see the new lives so abruptly and savagely ended by the bigger birds.

The re-opening of the Great Yarmouth waterways. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

The re-opening of the Great Yarmouth waterways. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood - Credit: Archant

He said they were swooping in as soon as the ducklings emerged from their eggs and eating them.

And although there were signs telling people not to feed the gulls he believed it was a factor in drawing them to the Venetian Waterways where numerous ducks were trying to raise their young.

"We do not want children seeing it," he said. "It's bad enough for the adults. One lady I told about what was happening said she was so upset thinking about them that she couldn't sleep.

"It's a horrible way to go. I know it is nature and the gulls have to eat and there is only so much we can do, but it does happen a lot.

"We just want to make people a bit more mindful. When they are little they are just so tiny and light."

