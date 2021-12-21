WATCH: Seal pup saved from hole after three hour rescue mission

Video

Friends of Horsey Seals rescued a seal pup on Waxham beach after it fell down a hole. - Credit: Friends of Horsey Seals

A seal pup found trapped in a hole on Waxham beach has been saved and released into the sea.

The Friends of Horsey Seals rescue team were called to the stranded pup's aid after a family saw it fall into the hole on Monday, December 20.

After locating the seal, a rescue effort was launched to save the seal before the tide came in.

Jane Bowden, a trustee and Seal Warden of the group, said: "Our team found this seal pup wedged down the hole and there was absolutely no way it could have gotten out on its own.

"If we weren't alerted, the tide would have come in and the seal would have drowned.

"The team had the task of reaching into the hole to get a rope around the seal behind its flippers.

"This is quite a dangerous task as seals are quite feisty animals, they will bite."

Peter Ansell, chairman of the Friends of Horsey Seals, and Sally Butler, a member of the trained rescue team, were among those helping the poor seal.

Members of the public also aided where they could.

After three hours, the rope was safely placed around the pup and he was lifted from the hole.

After being rescued, the seal returned to the sea. - Credit: Friends of Horsey Seals

Mrs Bowden added: "It’s not only a question of getting the rope around the trapped seal safely, but also getting the rope off safely once it had been rescued.

"But it was a happy end. The seal was uninjured and, though it took a while to get the rope off, it scuttled off to the sea."

If you see a seal in danger, Friends of Horsey Seals recommends to not approach it and to call the emergency rescue team on 07706 314514.

Members of the rescue team are trained by the RSPCA to handle seals.

Seals will bite when they feel threatened and bites from the animals can become very dangerous as they easily become infected.