Rescued seal's 'remarkable' long-distance journey to join Norfolk colony
- Credit: Friends of Horsey Seals/Google Maps
Boje the seal has travelled a "remarkable" 450 miles from Germany to join the Norfolk population of the mammals at Horsey.
He was spotted on the beach at Horsey by warden Hannah Feldman among a group of moulting seals with a yellow tag on its tail flipper.
She searched online and discovered the tag had come from the Seehundstation Seal Centre in Friedrichskoog in Germany.
After contacting the organisation, they responded saying they were delighted to hear the seal they had saved as a pup was doing so well.
The Atlantic grey seal, called Boje (buoy in German) was found severely undernourished on the island of Pellworm off the north German coast in February.
Although he was weaned and estimated to be between five to seven weeks old, he only weighed 14.1 kilos, when he should have weighed nearer 45.
Seal centre staff at Fredrichskoog fed him up and released him on March 3.
Most Read
- 1 Take a look inside Great Yarmouth's new £26m Marina Centre
- 2 Dog taken to vets to be put to sleep is looking for new home
- 3 Holiday park to get new 'jump tower' after council gives green light
- 4 'It's disgraceful' - Vandals trash toilets for fifth time since £23k refurb
- 5 New dog daycare centre to open in Gorleston
- 6 New homes in Great Yarmouth to be named to honour Queen
- 7 Burgh Castle home sells for almost £1.3m
- 8 Person airlifted to hospital with serious injuries following Yarmouth crash
- 9 CBeebies presenter spotted filming for children's TV show in Gorleston
- 10 Ex-police officer: 'I'm selling my house to cope with cost of living'
A spokesman for the Friends of Horsey Seals said: "So remarkably this seal had swum from northern Germany to Horsey beach in Norfolk, a distance of more than 450 miles in just over six weeks."