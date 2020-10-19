Video

WATCH: Divers enjoy Sunday brunch with sharks for charity fundraiser

Sea Life divers Shane Breadmore and Leo Coucher share Sunday brunch with naughty Noah and urge households to raise cash for Stand Up To Cancer�s life-saving research. Picture: Cancer Research UK. © 2013 Mark Hewlett

Divers at an aquarium on the Norfolk coast dropped into shark-infested waters for a spot of Sunday brunch to support a fundraising campaign for cancer research.

Shane Breadmore, 26, and Leo Coucher, 25, took a break from their cleaning duties in the 250,000-litre tropical ocean display at the SeaLife Centre in Great Yarmouth to enjoy an underwater brunch on Sunday (October 18) - as Cancer Research UK urges people across the county to host brunch for their household, with family or housemates donating the bill to life-saving research.

Stand Up To Cancer is a joint fundraising campaign from Cancer Research UK and Channel 4 which aims to get new cancer tests and treatments to people who need them the most.

Mr Breadmore, who has been working as a diver at Sea Life Great Yarmouth for the past five years, said: “Having Sunday brunch just a few feet away from sharks, eels and turtles might not be everyone’s cup of tea but we clean the aquarium every week so we are used to getting up close to the marine life.

“Noah is a real character and always wants to get involved.

“I just hope we can help raise awareness and get people involved by inspiring them to hold their own fundraising Sunday brunch event. It certainly the most unusual place I have ever sat down for a bit of brunch.”

Mr Coucher added: “It was great to get involved and help raise awareness and funds for Cancer Research UK.

“Everyone is touched by cancer sometime in their life, be it a loved one, friend or family member and we all need to do our bit to fight this dreadful disease.

“So please do get behind this very important fundraising campaign and the next time you sit down for Sunday brunch please donate the bill to a good cause and help raise money for Cancer Research UK so they can continue with their life-saving work. “

Patrick Keely, Cancer Research UK spokesperson for Norfolk, said: “We are not expecting everyone to have Sunday brunch 20 foot underwater with sharks and turtles but thanks to the extra time spent at home lately, many of us now know our way around the kitchen much better than before.

“So why not put these new-found culinary skills to use while inspiring guests to dish up the dosh for a great cause.”

Get a free fundraising kit at su2c.org.uk/brunch.