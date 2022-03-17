News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Plea to find next of kin of Great Yarmouth man who died earlier this month

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 4:35 PM March 17, 2022
Norfolk Coroner's Court, at County Hall in Norwich.

Norfolk's Coroner's Service is asking for help to trace the family of Robert Perrin. - Credit: Stuart Anderson

An appeal has been launched to find the family of a Great Yarmouth man who died earlier this month.

Norfolk's Coroner's Service is asking for help to trace the family of Robert Perrin after he died at his home in Kent Square, Great Yarmouth, on March 5.

It is believed Mr Perrin had a brother living in the Hull area.

Despite carrying out enquiries, no next of kin have been found by the Coroner's Office.

People who may have known Mr Perrin should contact the Coroner's Officer in Norwich on 01603 306689.

