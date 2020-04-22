Search for missing Chelsie Dack continues amid growing concern

Chelsie Dack is still missing. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police Archant

The search for missing Norfolk woman Chelsie Dack is continuing, but concerns have grown for her safety.

Her family have said they are holding out a glimmer of hope, but that there are increasing fears over what has happened to the 23-year-old.

She was last seen on Sunday evening and left her home in the High Street, Gorleston, sometime in the early hours of Monday. She was reported missing at 3am.

The Gorleston woman, who works at Howard’s Estate Agents in Lowestoft, has been described as the “bubbliest, most cheerful person” by her mum Dawn Howell – who said her disappearance was “very out the ordinary” and that she “couldn’t get her head around it”.

A Facebook group named ‘Find Chelsie Dack’ has amassed more than 11,000 members, with hundreds of calls for ‘missing’ posters to be distributed around Gorleston and for those with CCTV to check footage for clues.

A post on that Facebook group, which was re-posted by Ms Howell, said there had been further discussions with the police and family on Tuesday afternoon.

The post stated that the family was “together and heartbroken”, but had been “overwhelmed by all the support and love from friends, family and the community”.

They said they were still holding out a glimmer of hope, despite the growing concern.

Norfolk police confirmed this morning that they are still looking for Ms Dack.

Police, coastguard helicopters, the RNLI and the Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue team have been out looking for Ms Dack in the Gorleston area.

But police stressed that people’s willingness to help in searches “are not currently appropriate due to the public health restrictions in place.”

Police have also been scouring CCTV footage.

Ms Dack is white, slim, about 5ft 7ins, with pink shoulder-length hair.

Anyone with information should call police on 101.