Search

Advanced search

Search for missing Chelsie Dack continues amid growing concern

PUBLISHED: 07:57 22 April 2020 | UPDATED: 08:07 22 April 2020

Chelsie Dack is still missing. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Chelsie Dack is still missing. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Archant

The search for missing Norfolk woman Chelsie Dack is continuing, but concerns have grown for her safety.

Her family have said they are holding out a glimmer of hope, but that there are increasing fears over what has happened to the 23-year-old.

She was last seen on Sunday evening and left her home in the High Street, Gorleston, sometime in the early hours of Monday. She was reported missing at 3am.

The Gorleston woman, who works at Howard’s Estate Agents in Lowestoft, has been described as the “bubbliest, most cheerful person” by her mum Dawn Howell – who said her disappearance was “very out the ordinary” and that she “couldn’t get her head around it”.

A Facebook group named ‘Find Chelsie Dack’ has amassed more than 11,000 members, with hundreds of calls for ‘missing’ posters to be distributed around Gorleston and for those with CCTV to check footage for clues.

A post on that Facebook group, which was re-posted by Ms Howell, said there had been further discussions with the police and family on Tuesday afternoon.

The post stated that the family was “together and heartbroken”, but had been “overwhelmed by all the support and love from friends, family and the community”.

They said they were still holding out a glimmer of hope, despite the growing concern.

Norfolk police confirmed this morning that they are still looking for Ms Dack.

Police, coastguard helicopters, the RNLI and the Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue team have been out looking for Ms Dack in the Gorleston area.

But police stressed that people’s willingness to help in searches “are not currently appropriate due to the public health restrictions in place.”

Police have also been scouring CCTV footage.

Ms Dack is white, slim, about 5ft 7ins, with pink shoulder-length hair.

Anyone with information should call police on 101.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Great Yarmouth Mercury. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘I just want her back’ - Mum’s plea to help find missing daughter

Chelsie Dack, from Bradwell, was reported missing at 2am, yesterday morning. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Street reopens after police deal with incident in Great Yarmouth

Police have temporarily closed King Street in Great Yarmouth while they deal with an incident. Picture: Google Maps.

Cyclist hospitalised after crash in Great Yarmouth

Emergency services including the air ambulance were called to a crash on Lawn Avenue in Great Yarmouth on April 21. Picture: Gina Upex.

People urged to check CCTV footage as fears grow over missing Chelsie Dack, 23

Chelsie Dack, from Bradwell, was reported missing at 2am, yesterday morning. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Small businesses hit by coronavirus reminded to claim lockdown lifeline grant

Grants have been handed out to over one thousand small businesses across Great Yarmouth during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: James Bass /Ella Wilkinson

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘I just want her back’ - Mum’s plea to help find missing daughter

Chelsie Dack, from Bradwell, was reported missing at 2am, yesterday morning. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Street reopens after police deal with incident in Great Yarmouth

Police have temporarily closed King Street in Great Yarmouth while they deal with an incident. Picture: Google Maps.

Cyclist hospitalised after crash in Great Yarmouth

Emergency services including the air ambulance were called to a crash on Lawn Avenue in Great Yarmouth on April 21. Picture: Gina Upex.

People urged to check CCTV footage as fears grow over missing Chelsie Dack, 23

Chelsie Dack, from Bradwell, was reported missing at 2am, yesterday morning. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Small businesses hit by coronavirus reminded to claim lockdown lifeline grant

Grants have been handed out to over one thousand small businesses across Great Yarmouth during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: James Bass /Ella Wilkinson

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Coronavirus: Region’s hospital staff in need of shower gel donations

Deborah McCloud, from Thetford, has been donating toiletries to NHS staff and emergency services amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Courtesy of Deborah McCloud

How Great Yarmouth’s councillors are helping their communities from home

(left to right) Adrian Thompson, Carl Smith, Mike Smith-Clare, Penny Carpenter, Adrian Myers, Trevor Wainwright. Credit: Ella Wilkinson/Archant/Norfolk Conservatives/James Bass

Why are fuel prices 23p a litre cheaper in Norwich than in other parts of Norfolk?

With the price of petrol and diesel tumbling to almost £1 per litre for the first time in years, some petrol stations in Norfolk are still charging above the national average. Picture: Lewis Whyld/PA Wire

Search for missing Chelsie Dack continues amid growing concern

Chelsie Dack is still missing. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Decline of Norfolk’s high streets ‘fast-forwarded’ due to lockdown

Norwich city centre during Coronavirus lockdown 31st March 2020. Norwich Castle Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN
Drive 24