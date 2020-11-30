Search for woman, 64, missing from residential home
Published: 6:45 AM November 30, 2020
A search is underway to find a 64-year-old woman missing from a residential home.
Julie Elliott was reported missing at 8pm on Sunday evening from a home in Station Road, Ormesby, near Great Yarmouth.
She is considered vulnerable and is described as white, 5ft8 tall and of medium build with shoulder length hair.
Police say she was last seen wearing a red or burgundy jumper, black trousers and possibly slippers.
A Norfolk Police spokesman said; "Police are concerned for her welfare and would like to find her as quickly as possible."
Rescue teams, including the local lifeboat, are involved with the search.
Anyone with information should contact Inspector Simon Jones on 101 quoting incident number 392 of 29 November 2020.
