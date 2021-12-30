Wife of missing father-of-three 'is in pieces' as search continues

Scott Mayers, 46, from Southtown in Great Yarmouth, has been missing since Boxing Day [Sunday, December 26]. Mr Mayers is pictured here with his wife Sam Mayers. - Credit: Sam Mayers

The wife of a man who has been missing since Boxing Day says her family “is in pieces” and has urged people to keep looking for any signs to help bring him home.

Scott Mayers, from Southtown in Great Yarmouth, has been reported missing since Sunday, December 26, when his wife, Sam Mayers, got in touch with police after receiving a concerning text message from him.

Mrs Mayers said her husband, who had been dealing with mental health problems, left home a few days before Christmas but had remained in contact with several friends and family members.

They believed the 46-year-old had been staying in the Martham area, where he was last seen on Boxing Day.

But on Monday, December 27, Mr Mayer’s brother discovered his Mitsubishi truck on Links Road in Lowestoft, which was unlocked and had his wallet and coat inside.

Mr Mayers' mobile phone was also found on the beach.

Mrs Mayers said it’s the “not knowing” which is the hardest part and that she just wants her husband - who is also a father-of-three - home.

“Two years ago, Scott had a double hip replacement and ever since he has suffered with severe pain and his mental health has gone downhill,” she said.

“He used to be very active, so his whole lifestyle changed. He loved his martial arts; he had done it since he was a child. He also loved canoeing and cycling. But all of that had to stop.

“He was down and didn’t know what to do with himself. But I didn’t think it was as bad as it was.”

Mr Mayers’ disappearance sparked search efforts from Gorleston and Lowestoft RNLI lifeboats and coastguard, with fears he could have entered the water.

After searching for more than two and a half hours the lifeboat crews were stood down and returned to their base by 6pm on Monday.

Mrs Mayers, who has been married to Mr Mayers for nine years, said they also now believe he entered the water.

She added: “We are losing hope of finding him alive. But we hope we can find him, for closure.

“I don’t see how we can move forward if we don’t. It has been horrendous. We are all in pieces.

“Please keep an eye out for anything which may help us find him and I just want to thank everybody including the lifeboats, coastguard, volunteers and members of the public who have been out looking.”

Suffolk Police say they are following a number of lines of enquiry including CCTV footage and continue to investigate the circumstances of Scott’s disappearance.

If you need help and support, call Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust’s First Response helpline 0808 196 3494 or the Samaritans on 116 123. Both services are available 24 hours 7 days a week. You can also download the Stay Alive app on Apple & Android.