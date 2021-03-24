News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Fears seaside masterplans could turn neighbours into rivals

Author Picture Icon

Liz Coates

Published: 5:30 PM March 24, 2021   
Great Yarmouth and Gorleston - two resorts in the same borough

Great Yarmouth and Gorleston are to have their own masterplans, but some councillors debating the issue felt the plans were divisive and that one working party could have done the job. - Credit: James Bass

Masterplans are being created for two seaside towns amid fears they could reignite old rivalries and set communities against each other.

Gorleston and Great Yarmouth will each be the focus of separate, politically-balanced, working parties looking into how they could evolve, and crucially draw down funding.

But the proposal, from Graham Plant during an online meeting of the borough council's powerful policy and resources committee on Tuesday, drew criticism that it could be divisive.

Beach hut owners will enjoy views of Gorleston seafront Picture: Denise Bradley

Gorleston's huge and ever-growing beach is more of a 'local' attraction than Yarmouth's Golden Mile which draws visitors from all over. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018

Mr Plant argued against a bid for a single working group with seven members looking at both resorts, saying that while they both had a seafront, Gorleston's was more "local" with a different demographic.

He said two would be better, one for each side of the river.

You may also want to watch:

Tony Wright tagged the proposal as "absolutely ridiculous" speaking up for a "one borough" approach.

It will cost more to park your car in seafront car parks in 2020/2021 Picture: James Bass

The pros and cons of Great Yarmouth and Gorleston forging ahead with a single seaside masterplan or having their own have been debated by councillors. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2015

He said other organisations like the BID and tourist authority didn't split themselves and that having separate working parties would be extra work for under-pressure officers, adding: "Do not separate them. 

"It will put town against town."

Trevor Wainwright said any working group would be capable of looking at the distinct needs of each area without the need for two.

"This is ludicrous," he said. "We should be looking at things as a whole. I represent Magdalen ward but I am very interested in what goes on at the seafront.

"It will set Gorleston against Yarmouth.

"We are only asking for members to attend a working group.  Now we are having a big debate about if we can have two."

Mr Plant however said Gorleston needed its own strategy.

These views could be enjoyed by the beach hut owners. Picture: Archant

Gorleston has its own identity and set of issues that need addressing separately from Great Yarmouth, councillor Graham Plant has said, arguing the case for the town to have its own masterplan. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2012

"Gorleston is a town in waiting," he said. "It wants us to do something.

"The people of Gorleston will feel they have a voice, finally."

During the discussion some members said people on the doorstep said Yarmouth had priority over Gorleston.

It was pointed out there had been investment along the prom and with the splash pad but areas like the riverside and pier needed sprucing up.

Being in private ownership made tackling those areas more difficult, but a masterplan could help deliver success and the kind of funding that had been drawn down via the Town Deal - over £20m

It was resolved there would be two working parties made up of five members each, that would report to the policy and resources committee.



