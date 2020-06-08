Search

Advanced search

Will Gorleston’s splashpad reopen this summer?

PUBLISHED: 10:36 08 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:36 08 June 2020

Flashback: Gorleston splashpad when it opened in Augus 2018 Photo: Lauren De Boise

Flashback: Gorleston splashpad when it opened in Augus 2018 Photo: Lauren De Boise

Lauren De Boise

It’s neither a park nor a pool so what are the rules around Gorleston’s splashpad reopening?

Flashback: But will Gorleston's popular splashpad reopen this summer? Photo: Lauren De BoiseFlashback: But will Gorleston's popular splashpad reopen this summer? Photo: Lauren De Boise

Loosened lockdown regulations now allow for six people to meet together outside and more and more venues are looking towards reopening including cinemas and funfairs.

In turn scenes played out on the banks of the Norfolk Broads suggest the public’s attitude towards adhering to the rules has relaxed with sunseekers apparently behaving the same as before social distancing.

Play areas in parks remain off-limits.

But Great Yarmouth Borough Council which invested some £300,000 in the outdoor water play attraction has said it was looking at what was “possible and practical” as the enforced lockdown becomes less severe.

You may also want to watch:

A statement said: “The Splash Pad cannot be reopened whilst the government’s current social distancing measures are still in place.

“As lockdown measures are eased and restrictions lifted further, we will review what is possible and practical, taking into consideration the latest government advice.”

Markets and car showrooms reopened last week, with non-essential stores, including clothing, shoe and toy stores, allowed to reopen from June 15.

McDonalds reopened its drive-thru restaurants last week leading to long queues.

The splashpad opened in August 2018 and proved a big hit with youngsters.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Great Yarmouth Mercury. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Related articles

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

July re-opening revealed for landmark seaside attraction

Pictures from the Lock Down 2020. A closed Pleasure beach Great Yarmouth. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Bar complains after being hit with prohibition order for breaching coronavirus guidelines

Ms Smith said that people were drinking by their cars but not on site. Photo: Gail Smith

Mum reaches 8 stone weight loss goal during lockdown

Kimi Storey before she joined Slimming World. Photo: Kimi Storey

Will Gorleston’s splashpad reopen this summer?

Flashback: Gorleston splashpad when it opened in Augus 2018 Photo: Lauren De Boise

‘It’s disgusting’ - Residents hit out at litter louts as lockdown is eased

Litter along Great Yarmouth seafront. Picture: William Kerrison

Most Read

July re-opening revealed for landmark seaside attraction

Pictures from the Lock Down 2020. A closed Pleasure beach Great Yarmouth. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Bar complains after being hit with prohibition order for breaching coronavirus guidelines

Ms Smith said that people were drinking by their cars but not on site. Photo: Gail Smith

Mum reaches 8 stone weight loss goal during lockdown

Kimi Storey before she joined Slimming World. Photo: Kimi Storey

Will Gorleston’s splashpad reopen this summer?

Flashback: Gorleston splashpad when it opened in Augus 2018 Photo: Lauren De Boise

‘It’s disgusting’ - Residents hit out at litter louts as lockdown is eased

Litter along Great Yarmouth seafront. Picture: William Kerrison

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Will Gorleston’s splashpad reopen this summer?

Flashback: Gorleston splashpad when it opened in Augus 2018 Photo: Lauren De Boise

Watch: Your messages of thanks to our key workers

Thorpe House Care Home staff are joined by fire fighters, police, and local residents at Griston to thank the NHS and all carers in the Clap for Carers. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Trains in and out of Norwich delayed by signal fault

Norwich Rail Station. Picture: Lesley Buckley

This nurse has been living in a Campervan in a hospital car park to help out during Covid-19

Ros McManus with her VW campervan at the back of the James Paget Hospital. Photo: Ros McManus

July re-opening revealed for landmark seaside attraction

Pictures from the Lock Down 2020. A closed Pleasure beach Great Yarmouth. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN
Drive 24