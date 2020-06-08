Will Gorleston’s splashpad reopen this summer?
PUBLISHED: 10:36 08 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:36 08 June 2020
Lauren De Boise
It’s neither a park nor a pool so what are the rules around Gorleston’s splashpad reopening?
Loosened lockdown regulations now allow for six people to meet together outside and more and more venues are looking towards reopening including cinemas and funfairs.
In turn scenes played out on the banks of the Norfolk Broads suggest the public’s attitude towards adhering to the rules has relaxed with sunseekers apparently behaving the same as before social distancing.
Play areas in parks remain off-limits.
But Great Yarmouth Borough Council which invested some £300,000 in the outdoor water play attraction has said it was looking at what was “possible and practical” as the enforced lockdown becomes less severe.
A statement said: “The Splash Pad cannot be reopened whilst the government’s current social distancing measures are still in place.
“As lockdown measures are eased and restrictions lifted further, we will review what is possible and practical, taking into consideration the latest government advice.”
Markets and car showrooms reopened last week, with non-essential stores, including clothing, shoe and toy stores, allowed to reopen from June 15.
McDonalds reopened its drive-thru restaurants last week leading to long queues.
The splashpad opened in August 2018 and proved a big hit with youngsters.
