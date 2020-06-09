Beach hut owners having to clean up human waste as visitors flock to seaside

Carol Kelly and Sharon Dutton enjoying their beach huts at the clifftop at Scratby. Since lockdown eased they have had to clean up human excrement and toilet paper because the public toilets are closed Picture: Liz Coates Archant

Beach hut owners are having to clean up human waste as lockdown is eased and toilets remain shut.

Beach hut owner Carol Kelly is upset people are using the area around her beach hut as a toilet during the pandemic Picture: Liz Coates Beach hut owner Carol Kelly is upset people are using the area around her beach hut as a toilet during the pandemic Picture: Liz Coates

Toilets in Hemsby, Scratby, Caister, and Winterton are among those caught in lockdown limbo with work to refurbish them delayed by the pandemic.

Carol and Peter Kelly said they were disgusted to find the area around their beach hut on the clifftop at Scratby being used as a lavatory.

Mrs Kelly, who lives in the village, said she was having to clear up most days, especially after the weekends.

She said: “People are desperate but it is not very pleasant for us.

Refurbishment of the public toilets at Scratby has been delayed forcing desperate visitors to relieve themselves out in the open Picture: Liz Coates Refurbishment of the public toilets at Scratby has been delayed forcing desperate visitors to relieve themselves out in the open Picture: Liz Coates

“We weren’t having any trouble until about five weeks ago.”

The couple bought the beach hut in October for the benefit of their grandchildren who live away.

“We thought it would be nice for the grandchildren to have one near the slope and the ice-cream van.

“But I do not really want them to be here with all this mess around,” Mrs Kelly added.

The toilets at Winterton have been out of action during the coronavirus pandemic leading to problems in the village and even reports of people 'going in gardens' Picture: Eric Lund The toilets at Winterton have been out of action during the coronavirus pandemic leading to problems in the village and even reports of people 'going in gardens' Picture: Eric Lund

Adrian Peck, Ormesby with Scratby Parish Council chairman, said he was very concerned about the issue with up to 400 trippers on the sands on a fine day.

“They started in January and here we are in June and they are still not finished,” he said.

“The government have said people can go to the beach or park and this has resulted in more and more people coming - but there are no toilets.”

Families enjoy the sands at Scratby during lockdown. The oilets have been shut for refurbishment but should reopen in the next few weeks. Beach hut owners say visitors have been caught out by their closure and forced to relieve themselves behind their cabins Picture: Liz Coates Families enjoy the sands at Scratby during lockdown. The oilets have been shut for refurbishment but should reopen in the next few weeks. Beach hut owners say visitors have been caught out by their closure and forced to relieve themselves behind their cabins Picture: Liz Coates

He said he was also disappointed there seemed to be no provision for the disabled in the refurbished block.

At Winterton former parish council chairman Eric Lund, said he had heard reports of people ‘going in gardens’.

“The pressures of the lockdown have bought out the worst in people,” he said.

Borough councillor James Bensly said he was aware of situation.

In Hemsby both the Beach Road toilets and the parish council ones in the village were shut for refurbishment.

“People going to the toilet in undesirable places is unpleasant,” he said.

Although people can travel they are being advised to stay local where possible.

However, Great Yarmouth Borough Council confirmed relief was on the horizon with Caister Beach and Hemsby expected to reopen at the weekend.

Winterton will have to wait up to three weeks, but the disabled toilet is open.

At Scratby it could be the week after next although officials were pushing for it to be sooner.

