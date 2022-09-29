Second phase of Great Yarmouth's £4.7m market taking shape

The timber-framed roof on part of the new market building in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: James Weeds

Stallholders are keen to get going as the second phase of Great Yarmouth's £4.7m market revamp takes shape.

After the completion of the first phase of the Market Place regeneration in June, the second phase has been in progress. Stalls from the old building have been removed and the new wooden frame has been built.

The timber frame of the new market building in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: James Weeds

James Rose, co-owner of Dearno's chip stall, said he and his staff were keen to move inside the new build.

"We're up for it," Mr Rose said.

"We've been told no times when yet, but hopefully it won't happen when it’s busy."

James Rose, co-owner of Dearno's chips stall, said he and his team were positive about the move. - Credit: James Weeds

Currently, there are four stalls on the pre-existing market place - chip stalls Dearno's, Carr's and Docwra's, and Ros's fruit and veg stall.

A manager at Docwra's confirmed they would be moving into the completed market building.

Four stalls remain on Great Yarmouth's pre-existing market - chip stalls Dearno's, Carr's and Docwra's, and Ros's fruit and veg stall. - Credit: James Weeds

Great Yarmouth Borough Council (GYBC) have yet to confirm dates when the revamp's second phase will be completed.

But a GYBC spokesperson said the wider building work will require an underground electricity cable to be moved and the council is working with UK Power Networks and building contractors to plan the overall programme.