Video
WATCH: Second seal pup this week rescued after getting stuck down hole
- Credit: Julie Sissons
A second seal pup has been rescued at Waxham Beach this week after getting stuck in a hole.
On Wednesday at around 2pm, a member of the public spotted the animal and called seal welfare charity Friends of Horsey Seals (FOHS), who quickly attended to help the stricken pup.
After a challenging rescue, the seal was fortunately lifted out of the hole and set free safely on the beach.
This is the second seal to find itself stuck down a hole in Waxham, after another had to be rescued on Monday, December 20, following a three-hour rescue which saved the pup from getting caught in the incoming tide.
Mrs Bowden, volunteer for Friends of Horsey Seals, said: "We've rescued seals from holes in the past but it's very unusual to find two in the same week.
"The seal must have slipped down back-end first and got itself stuck in the sand up to its front flippers. The first rescuer on the scene had to dig it out and we then used a rope to pull the pup out.
"It was a dangerous rescue as the rescuer could have been bitten by the seal. Seal bites can lead to serious infection and require a a visit to the hospital straight away."
Known as 'seal finger,' seal bites can quickly lead to infection which if not treated quickly can result in the infected area having to be amputated.
Since the rescue, FOHS are now hoping to raise funds for special metal gloves that protect against such bites and will make it easier to conduct similar rescues. As well as the gloves, the charity is also seeking animal-handling poles.
The cost of the new safety equipment will be around £1,000 and those wishing to help can donate here.
Mrs Bowden added: "If people find a seal trapped on their own, they should never try and free it themselves otherwise they could get a nasty injury."
If you spot a seal in distress, you can contact Friends of Horsey Seals' emergency number on 07706 314 514.