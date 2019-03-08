Search

D-Day: French mayor to join civic leaders to mark 75th anniversary in town park

PUBLISHED: 09:03 06 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:03 06 June 2019

St George's Park, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton

St George's Park, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton

Archant

A service to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day will take place in St George's Park, on Thursday, June 6, at 6.30pm.

It commemorates the day in 1944 when thousands of Allied troops began landing on the beaches of Normandy, in northern France, at the start of a major offensive against the Germans.

Following a procession of the standards from Winterton Marine Cadets there will be readings, prayers and hymns, led by the Rev Canon Simon Ward, of Great Yarmouth Minster.

The service will end with the singing of the national anthem, an act of remembrance for those who died in the war, and a two-minute silence.

Michael Jeal, the mayor of Great Yarmouth, will lay a wreath.

For this special anniversary year, Marc Robert, the mayor of Great Yarmouth's twin town of Rambouillet, in France, will also lay a wreath at the drumhead altar.

