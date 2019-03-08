Search

Investigations ongoing after woman sexually assaulted while waiting for bus

PUBLISHED: 10:53 12 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:53 12 April 2019

Beccles Road, where a woman in her 60s was sexually assaulted. Photo; Google

Beccles Road, where a woman in her 60s was sexually assaulted. Photo; Google

Google

Investigations are continuing after two women were allegedly sexually assaulted on the same day.

The first incident took place at around 4.30pm on Monday, March 25, where a woman in her 60s was waiting for a bus in Beccles Road, Great Yarmouth.

She is thought to have been approached by a man who then touched her inappropriately.

The second occurred sometime between 4.45pm and 5.15pm on the same day on Church Lane in Gorleston, when a man tried to touch a woman, aged in her 40s, before punching her in the head.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said investigations were ongoing.

A man in his 20s was arrested in connection with the incident, but, was later released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed similar incidents in and around the areas.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Rachel Houghton at Great Yarmouth Police Station on 101 quoting reference 36/20125/19.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

