News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

'They're so good' - Couple shielding for year praise 'lifeline' charity

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Hickey

Published: 9:41 AM April 17, 2021   
Mary and Alick Large, from Scratby

Mary and Alick Large, who live in Scratby and have been shielding for a year, have praised Great Yarmouth charity Centre 81 for providing them with a lifeline service during the coronavirus pandemic. - Credit: Centre 81

An elderly couple who have been shielding for a year have praised staff at a Great Yarmouth charity for providing them with a "lifeline" during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mary Large, 77, and her husband, Alick, 80, have only left their home in Scratby for their first vaccinations and an occasional trip to the post box since March last year.

Mrs Large, who uses a wheelchair, said their weekly shopping delivery by Centre 81's drivers was the highlight of their week.

"We really rely on them so much. I don't know what we would have done without them," she said.

"We phone the office on a Wednesday with our shopping list and it usually gets delivered the following day. They're so good."

You may also want to watch:

While staying at home over the past 12 months, Mrs Large kept herself occupied by doing crochet.

She said: "I do things for charity. We also read, we watch the TV a lot, we look at the news a lot. You fill your days with what you need."

Most Read

  1. 1 New escape room to open in Great Yarmouth
  2. 2 Woman's appeal against condition on pub conversion rejected
  3. 3 Hotel and restaurant for sale for £150,000 less two years on
  1. 4 Four fish and chip shops listed among the best in the country
  2. 5 Fake £50 notes used to buy items on Facebook
  3. 6 7 things you may have missed in Great Yarmouth since lockdown
  4. 7 Extra police as pub gardens opening could coincide with Canaries promotion
  5. 8 Delivery driver fined for 'flagrant' seafront stunt caught on CCTV
  6. 9 Watch our virtual tour of Pleasure Beach's new Snails and Fairytales ride
  7. 10 Council to splash out £1.9m on Great Yarmouth town centre

When the country first went into lockdown, she thought it wasn't going to last long.

"But as the months went on, you could see it's not going to be just the one lockdown," she added.

"I'd love to get back out to my clubs. One use to be at a school in Caister, for old people, and the other one was in Scratby, a Thursday morning club. We'd do crafts and have a coffee."

She said that after they have received both doses of the vaccine, they would like to go to Great Yarmouth seafront and sit on a bench, where they could watch the people walk by.

The couple, who have two sons, have been married for 56 years. Originally from London, they used to holiday in Hemsby and liked the area so much they moved to the coast.

In April last year, Centre 81 launched its shopping and prescription delivery service via its community transport fleet and carries out up to 20 drop-offs a week to vulnerable and shielding people.

Centre 81 Great Yarmouth

Diana Staines, chief executive of Centre 81 in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: TMS Media

Diana Staines, chief executive, said: "It's lovely to get such amazing feedback from members like Mary and Alick, whose lives have been affected to dramatically by Covid-19.

"Many of the people we have supported during this difficult time have expressed their gratitude to Centre 81's staff, who have worked tirelessly to keep in touch with people by phone, even if it's just for a chat."

Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Inflatable incident Great Yarmouth

Video

Emergency services dealing with incident at inflatable on beach

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Michael and Ingrid McHugh

Lockdown Easing

Eight pints pulled in first three minutes as pub's 'happy hour' returns

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
The gondolas of the giant wheel in front a blue sky with bright white clouds

Our verdict on the new Giant Wheel on Great Yarmouth seafront

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Pier Hotel Gorleston on April 12 2021

Lockdown Easing

Landmark seaside hotel serves 100 by midday as lockdown eases

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus