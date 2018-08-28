Search

Market traders urged to ‘embrace technology’ as online shopping service struggles

PUBLISHED: 15:29 04 January 2019 | UPDATED: 15:29 04 January 2019

Town centre manager, Jonathan Newman, has called on market traders to "embrace the technology"

Town centre manager, Jonathan Newman, has called on market traders to "embrace the technology" in order for the ShopAppy service to work . Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2018

An online service designed to enhance people’s shopping experience on Great Yarmouth’s historic market has not worked according to traders.

Sandra Nowman of Extra Essentials on the market place in Great Yarmouth has admitted the online shopping service ShopAppy has not worked for her business. Picture: Joe NortonSandra Nowman of Extra Essentials on the market place in Great Yarmouth has admitted the online shopping service ShopAppy has not worked for her business. Picture: Joe Norton

ShopAppy allows customers to place orders on their favourite items 24 hours a day and collect their goods at a time that is convenient to them.

The Great Yarmouth Town Partnership is piloting the service for 12 months with 21 market traders signed up to the scheme.

Since launching at the start of September, just 100 sales have been made using the online system.

Town centre manager, Jonathan Newman, has called on traders to “embrace the technology” in order to maximise its service.

“We are hoping now the busy Christmas period has passed, traders will have time to focus on marketing themselves on the site.

“It is very simple to use, it is just a case of people getting the hang of it,” he said.

Mr Newman admitted the service had made a slow start but is interested to see how it develops over the next six months.

“It has not properly taken off and we have had a few teething problems but we do not have to make any decisions on the service yet.”

“There are lots of people browsing online but this has not really translated into purchases.”

Sandra Nowman who runs Extra Essentials which sells accessory items on the market place said the ‘click and collect’ offering had not worked for her business.

“We are finding people who want to buy from the stall come directly to it.

“We regularly update our section on the website and have had plenty of people looking but so far no one has used the service,” Mrs Nowman said.

Ros Cleland owner of Ros’s Fruit and Veg stall was keen to get on board with the idea but said she also hadn’t sold anything using the service.

“All ideas which attempt to increase our customer base are worth trying but I have not benefited from it.

“I do like it as a concept and hope it can work in some way.”

Happy shoppers can collect their items either directly from the market stall or The Market Tavern pub.

The service is part of the EU-funded, Go trade initiative aiming to revitalise nine markets across England and France.

Visit shopappy.com

