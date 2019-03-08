Woman ‘equipped’ with tools stole £161 of alcohol

A woman arrested at a Great Yarmouth supermarket for shoplifting £161 of alcohol had gone there “equipped” with tools for stealing items.

Vigilant security staff at a supermarket store detained a shoplifter tonight who stole £161 worth of alcohol and had tools to steal items with her. Female was arrested at the scene for theft & going equipped. #GoodWork #WorkingTogether #721 — Gt Yarmouth Police (@GYarmouthPolice) March 29, 2019

Great Yarmouth police said that security staff at a supermarket in the town detained a shoplifter on Thursday (March 28).

She had stolen £161 of alcohol and also had tools to steal items.

“A woman was arrested at the scene for theft and going to the shop equipped”, police said.