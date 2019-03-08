Woman ‘equipped’ with tools stole £161 of alcohol
PUBLISHED: 08:48 29 March 2019 | UPDATED: 08:48 29 March 2019
A woman arrested at a Great Yarmouth supermarket for shoplifting £161 of alcohol had gone there “equipped” with tools for stealing items.
Great Yarmouth police said that security staff at a supermarket in the town detained a shoplifter on Thursday (March 28).
She had stolen £161 of alcohol and also had tools to steal items.
“A woman was arrested at the scene for theft and going to the shop equipped”, police said.
