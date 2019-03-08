Search

Woman ‘equipped’ with tools stole £161 of alcohol

PUBLISHED: 08:48 29 March 2019 | UPDATED: 08:48 29 March 2019

A resident has chased a burglar after finding him in his home in Scarning. Picture: Archant

A woman arrested at a Great Yarmouth supermarket for shoplifting £161 of alcohol had gone there “equipped” with tools for stealing items.

Great Yarmouth police said that security staff at a supermarket in the town detained a shoplifter on Thursday (March 28).

She had stolen £161 of alcohol and also had tools to steal items.

“A woman was arrested at the scene for theft and going to the shop equipped”, police said.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

