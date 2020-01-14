Multi-agency swoop on string of town centre shops

A string of shops and off-licences was raided this morning as a multi-agency operation swung into action.

Activity was reported in Great Yarmouth's King Street from around 11am (Tuesday, January 14) as police, Trading Standards and HM Revenue and Customs targeted at least five shops, including one in St Peter's Road.

The simultaneous raids saw more than a dozen officers deployed across the various organisations, aided by a sniffer dog, some wearing stab vests.

The shops were all open as usual as the investigations continued.

Officers were seen taking large evidence bags into one of the premises.

An HMRC spokesperson said: "We can confirm that we have officers working in the Great Yarmouth area today.

"We are unable to release further information at this stage."

There have similar previous raids in the street before.