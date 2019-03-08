Search

Would you have the confidence to act if someone collapsed in front of you?

PUBLISHED: 18:17 30 April 2019 | UPDATED: 18:22 30 April 2019

Carol Green with the new defibrillator at The Short Blue in Gorleston. Pub regulars fundraised for the equipment. It comes as Gorleston's JPUH announces a life-saver drop-in day Picture: supplied by Tim Green

What would you do if someone went into cardiac arrest in front of you?

Statistically, probably nothing, other than call the ambulance and wait for help.

Just four out of ten people receive bystander CPR at the scene, quadrupling their chances of survival - a statistic that is worrying staff at Gorleston's James Paget University Hospital.

Consultant in acute medicine Dr Emily Russell has organised a drop-in event to teach bystander CPR (cardio pulmonary resuscitation), in the foyer at Gorleston's James Paget University Hospital on Friday May 17.

Dr Russell said: “Simply having bystander CPR can quadruple a person's chances of surviving an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest but currently only 40pc of people suffering an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest receive it.

“Bystander CPR really does save lives.

“I want to make it easy for people to learn this skill so that they too can make a difference and can realise just what they are capable of.”

The all-day event, from 9am to 5pm, is open to anyone and people will be able to “have a go” with resuscitation equipment and a defibrillator.

MORE: Man collapses and 'dies' right next to defibrillator and friends spring into action to save him

Learning the techniques and interventions could make all the difference until emergency personnel arrive at the scene.

There is no need to book – simply join one of the regular sessions being held throughout the day.

The event is supported by the Heart 2 Heart Norfolk charity.

It comes as The Short Blue in Gorleston celebrates the installation of its defibrillator, fundraised for by regulars who staged a string of events lead by Carol Green and Sally Mitchell.

The fund was boosted by Tuesday night quizzes hosted by landlord Kevin Duffield, and Dave Nash and Steve Cockrill ran who pulled on their running shoes to help.

A total of £1500 was raised and a defibrillator was supplied by Jayne Biggs of the charity Heart 2 Heart.

The box and electrical supply was installed by Ian Ovenstone a regular at the watering hole.

The equipment was officially unveiled on Friday April 26, during a bring and share celebration enjoyed by customers and staff alike.

