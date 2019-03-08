Boy arrested in connection with clubhouse fire which left junior football club heartbroken

A boy has been arrested on suspicion of arson after a community pavilion used by a junior football club was destroyed in a fire.

Four fire crews rushed to Southtown Common Recreation Ground - used by Shrublands FC - to tackle a blaze which started at just after 11pm on Tuesday.

Shrublands FC staff and volunteers were left heartbroken after thousands of pounds worth of football kit and equipment was lost in the fire.

The incident came just days before the club based in Gorleston was suppose to host their flagship seven-a-side tournament.

In a matter of hours, a gofundmepage was set up by the club with floods of donations being made by local businesses and sports teams.

Ch Insp of Great Yarmouth Police, Nathan Clark, confirmed a youth from the Great Yarmouth area had been arrested on suspicion of arson as officers continued to investigate the incident.

More than £2,500 has been raised through fundraising campaigns and Great Yarmouth Borough Council has set up pitches on the Magdalen Playing Fields in Gorleston to allow the tournament to go ahead as scheduled.