Search

Advanced search

Junior football club hosts 'brilliant' tournament just days after devastating fire

PUBLISHED: 16:22 01 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:22 01 September 2019

Secretary of Shrublands FC, John Barrett and coach, Ben Flaxman. Picture: Joseph Norton

Secretary of Shrublands FC, John Barrett and coach, Ben Flaxman. Picture: Joseph Norton

Archant

A junior football club which was left heartbroken after a fire ripped through its headquarters has thanked the community for helping them put on a "fantastic" tournament.

The damage to the Shrublands FC clubhouse, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Jamie Honeywood The damage to the Shrublands FC clubhouse, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Shrublands FC hosted their flagship seven-a-side tournament at the weekend, just days after losing thousands of pounds worth of football equipment and kit.

The Claydon Pavilion in Gorleston, which the club has used as a clubhouse for a number of years, was gutted by a fire on Tuesday night.

But, in less than 24 hours hundreds of pounds had been raised from fundraising campaigns and Shrublands FC were donated a host of facilities which ensured the tournament could take place.

Co-chairmen, Kirk Towers and Andrew Hannah. Picture: Joseph NortonCo-chairmen, Kirk Towers and Andrew Hannah. Picture: Joseph Norton

Although the venue was moved from Southtown Common Recreation Ground to the Magdalen Playing Fields, club secretary, John Barrett, said the event was a big success.

"The support we have had from everybody in the community since Tuesday night has been incredible," Mr Barrett said.

"There's been a lot of good football played and everybody seems to have really enjoyed themselves.

Teams from U7s to U15s took part in the tournament at Magdalen Playing Fields in Gorleston. Picture: Joseph NortonTeams from U7s to U15s took part in the tournament at Magdalen Playing Fields in Gorleston. Picture: Joseph Norton

"On Tuesday night we thought there was no chance of this going ahead so we're just delighted to have everybody here."

Shrublands FC launched a gofundmepage, backed by the Eastern Daily Press and Great Yarmouth Mercury, on Wednesday.

On Sunday it had raised almost £2,000.

Teams from around the country battled it out on the pitch. Picture: Joseph NortonTeams from around the country battled it out on the pitch. Picture: Joseph Norton

Co-chairman of the club, Andrew Hannah, said he was overwhelmed by the support the club had received.

He said: "Everybody in the community has been superb.

"We were all devastated on Tuesday night and now we're celebrating having put on a brilliant tournament.

Harvey and Charlie Chapman of Kirkley & Pakefield Cobras. Picture: Joseph NortonHarvey and Charlie Chapman of Kirkley & Pakefield Cobras. Picture: Joseph Norton

"It just goes to show what great community spirit there is in this area."

You may also want to watch:

Great Yarmouth Town Football Club raised £500 at their match with Diss Town on Wednesday night following a bucket collection and raffle while Lowestoft-based Harrod Sport donated a number of pieces of sport equipment.

The damage to the Shrublands FC clubhouse, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Jamie Honeywood The damage to the Shrublands FC clubhouse, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Teams from U7s to U15s took part in the two-day tournament with Shrublands FC reaching the latter stages in a handful of the age groups.

Samantha Corrigan, whose son, Edward, plays for Shrublands U12s, described the positive impact the club has had on her son.

Mrs Corrigan said: "Edward plays football with much more confidence now thanks to the help of the coaches.

"Shrublands is a great club to be part of and I'm so pleased with all the support they have received."

On Thursday, a teenage boy was arrested in connection with the fire but was later released under investigation.

Most Read

Man married ‘woman of his dreams’ at bedside hours before dying from cancer

Jonathan Thomas, from Great Yarmouth, with his wife Joanna. Photo: Jane Soares

Man taken to hospital with ‘very deep’ bite from seal pup

A seal popping up its head at Blakeney Point Picture: PAUL GEATER

‘Heartbroken’ - pavilion used by junior football club destroyed in fire

The damage to the Shrublands FC clubhouse, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Car park to be closed as preparations get underway for festival

South Quay car park in Great Yarmouth will close on Monday as preparations get underway for the Maritime Festival. Picture: Joseph Norton

‘She was like a sister to me’ - tributes pour in for popular barmaid and darts player

Rose Powell was well known around Yarmouth, having worked in a number of pubs in the area. Photo: Clare Brown

Most Read

Man married ‘woman of his dreams’ at bedside hours before dying from cancer

Jonathan Thomas, from Great Yarmouth, with his wife Joanna. Photo: Jane Soares

Man taken to hospital with ‘very deep’ bite from seal pup

A seal popping up its head at Blakeney Point Picture: PAUL GEATER

‘Heartbroken’ - pavilion used by junior football club destroyed in fire

The damage to the Shrublands FC clubhouse, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Car park to be closed as preparations get underway for festival

South Quay car park in Great Yarmouth will close on Monday as preparations get underway for the Maritime Festival. Picture: Joseph Norton

‘She was like a sister to me’ - tributes pour in for popular barmaid and darts player

Rose Powell was well known around Yarmouth, having worked in a number of pubs in the area. Photo: Clare Brown

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Junior football club hosts ‘brilliant’ tournament just days after devastating fire

Secretary of Shrublands FC, John Barrett and coach, Ben Flaxman. Picture: Joseph Norton

Bikers rally for emotional ride in memory of 18-year-old who died in crash

The ride of motorbikes and cars in memory of 18-year-old Beth Dove heading from Norwich to Cromer. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

How much of a problem is bullying in Norfolk’s schools?

Does your child feel safe from bullying at school? Have they experienced bullying in the past? Share your experiences in our survey. Picture: Getty Images

When the Norfolk Line ferried us from Great Yarmouth to the continent

The Duke of Holland, pioneer of the roll-on/roll-off frequent ferries between Yarmouth and Holland, in the Yare.

Back to school: When are the school holidays in Norfolk in 2019/20?

Children across Norfolk will be going back to school - or starting for the first time - in just a few days. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists