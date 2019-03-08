Junior football club hosts 'brilliant' tournament just days after devastating fire

A junior football club which was left heartbroken after a fire ripped through its headquarters has thanked the community for helping them put on a "fantastic" tournament.

Shrublands FC hosted their flagship seven-a-side tournament at the weekend, just days after losing thousands of pounds worth of football equipment and kit.

The Claydon Pavilion in Gorleston, which the club has used as a clubhouse for a number of years, was gutted by a fire on Tuesday night.

But, in less than 24 hours hundreds of pounds had been raised from fundraising campaigns and Shrublands FC were donated a host of facilities which ensured the tournament could take place.

Although the venue was moved from Southtown Common Recreation Ground to the Magdalen Playing Fields, club secretary, John Barrett, said the event was a big success.

"The support we have had from everybody in the community since Tuesday night has been incredible," Mr Barrett said.

"There's been a lot of good football played and everybody seems to have really enjoyed themselves.

"On Tuesday night we thought there was no chance of this going ahead so we're just delighted to have everybody here."

Shrublands FC launched a gofundmepage, backed by the Eastern Daily Press and Great Yarmouth Mercury, on Wednesday.

On Sunday it had raised almost £2,000.

Co-chairman of the club, Andrew Hannah, said he was overwhelmed by the support the club had received.

He said: "Everybody in the community has been superb.

"We were all devastated on Tuesday night and now we're celebrating having put on a brilliant tournament.

"It just goes to show what great community spirit there is in this area."

Great Yarmouth Town Football Club raised £500 at their match with Diss Town on Wednesday night following a bucket collection and raffle while Lowestoft-based Harrod Sport donated a number of pieces of sport equipment.

Teams from U7s to U15s took part in the two-day tournament with Shrublands FC reaching the latter stages in a handful of the age groups.

Samantha Corrigan, whose son, Edward, plays for Shrublands U12s, described the positive impact the club has had on her son.

Mrs Corrigan said: "Edward plays football with much more confidence now thanks to the help of the coaches.

"Shrublands is a great club to be part of and I'm so pleased with all the support they have received."

On Thursday, a teenage boy was arrested in connection with the fire but was later released under investigation.