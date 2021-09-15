'Light at the end of the tunnel' for arson hit football club as rebuild starts
- Credit: Archant
The chairman of a football team which saw its pavilion ravaged by fire says there is 'light at the end of tunnel' now work has started on building a replacement.
This week work started in Gorleston on rebuilding Claydon Pavilion on Southtown Common, which was home to Shrublands FC until the blaze in August 2019.
The club was forced to relocate with the support of the borough council to the Gorleston Recreation Ground to continue playing.
Club chairman Ben Flaxman was delighted that work had started on rebuilding the pavilion and said it would be a big boost for Shrublands' many youth and adult teams who play across the region.
He said: "It is the light at the end of the tunnel. It has been a very hard time for everyone here.
"But we are all really excited about it and it will bring stability to the club.
You may also want to watch:
"The fire had affected everyone massively, from the youth teams to the adult teams and volunteers."
Shrublands temporarily play at the Gorleston Recreation Ground and part of the Southtown Common, but it was forced to pay for portaloos and cabins over the last two years.
Most Read
- 1 Progress on long-awaited bridge
- 2 'A kick in the teeth' - Sainsbury's staff angry at Boxing Day 'gift'
- 3 Covered-up Banksy art to be restored and relocated
- 4 Historic vessel wins golden ticket to star in Wonka blockbuster
- 5 Hospital brings in private security as A&E staff jeered by patients
- 6 Life of pub legend 'Winkle' to be celebrated months after his death
- 7 A47 suffers 20 minute delays
- 8 Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse's Norfolk Broads visit on air next week
- 9 The Norfolk waterway that is too rude for Facebook
- 10 A47 roadworks to create 45 mile diversion
Mr Flaxman said the new pavilion could be open by the end of the year or early in 2022 and can not wait to try out its new facilities, such as a kitchen and spacious changing rooms.
He added: "People will be able to enjoy a tea, coffee and bacon sarnie on Saturdays. We will also have disabled access."
He is already planning an opening day event, a fun day, as a way of thanking everyone who has helped keep the club going and supported it during the last two disruptive years.
Funding for the new pavilion comes from the Premier League and The FA and the government's Football Foundation.
The fire that ravaged its headquarters was believed to have been deliberately started on a nearby bench on Southtown Common.
Shrublands FC was formed in 1988 and also has a Mini Shrubs section as well as youth and adult sides.
For information on the club visit its website at www.shrublandsfootballclub.co.uk