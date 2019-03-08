Norfolk football club appeals for help after vandals smash goalposts

A small Norfolk football club has suffered a setback after vandals smashed a set of goalposts on its pitch.

Shrubland JFC, a Gorleston-based club, is appealing for information about the incident and for funds to buy new equipment.

The club plays in 'The Cage', a five-a-side facility in Southtown Common in Great Yarmouth.

Last week one of the goalposts was damaged when its retaining bar was removed and its arms snapped off.

Kirk Towers, the club's vice-chairman, said that none of the club's teams can train there now due to safety reasons.

He said the club has asked local businesses to help buy a new set of goals in exchange for advertising inside 'The Cage', which the club leases from Great Yarmouth Borough Council.

“We're very much a community club,” he said.

The club has nine teams from under-3s to an over-65 team that plays walking football.

Mr Towers said the vandalism was a setback.