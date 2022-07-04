Former BBC Three comedian coming to Gorleston venue

Simon Brodkin (pictured playing his character Lee Nelson) will be headlining a comedy night at the Ocean Room. - Credit: BBC

A comedian who famously confronted a prime minister in a high-profile prank will take to the stage at the Ocean Room in Gorleston.

Simon Brodkin, who is best known for playing the titular character from the BBC Three programme Lee Nelson's Well Good Show, is on a UK tour and will be headlining a WCB Comedy night at the seafront venue on Friday, July 15.

The comedian made the news in 2017 after he handed prime minister Theresa May a P45 form during her keynote speech at the Conservative Party Conference.

Comedian Lee Nelson confronts the prime minister Theresa May during her speech. - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

He said: "I love performing in East Anglia. Audiences are always on board."

Paul Dunn from WCB Comedy said: "If anything, Simon's comedy takes even more liberties now as there's no cheeky comedy chav to hide behind and audiences are lapping it up."

The Ocean Room's comedy night will also feature comedians Roger Monkhouse, Pam Ford and Gerry Kyei.

Doors open at 7.30pm. Tickets are priced at £20.

For tickets visit wcbcomedy.com or call the Ocean Room on 01493 667890.