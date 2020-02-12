Search

Outdoor sing-along screening of The Greatest Showman coming to Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 15:30 12 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:30 12 February 2020

The Greatest Showman (2017). Picture: Niko Tavernise/Twentieth Century Fox/IMDB

A sing-along version of a musical hit is set to fulfil a million dreams and help the audience come alive.

The Hugh Jackman sensation is being beamed to picnickers at Great Yarmouth Racecourse on a huge outdoor cinema screen under the stars.

Fans are asked to come prepared for all weathers with everything from blankets to brollies - although promoters say they are hoping for "a nice dry night."

The event is on September 20 at 6.30pm.

It follows last year's successful screening of Bohemian Rhapsody.

MORE: Sing-along Mamma Mia is coming to Norfolk

A spokesman for the racecourse said there was a choice of films supplied by Adventure Cinema but they plumped for The Greatest Showman as the best fit for the area which is renowned for circus.

You may also want to watch:

The film stars Hugh Jackman as circus impresario P T Barnum who rose from nothing to create a spectacle that became a worldwide sensation.

It's biggest number is the feel-good anthem This is Me.

The film was released in December 2017 and has broad appeal across the generations.

Gates open at 6.30pm with the film starting at 8pm.

Picnics are welcome but no liquids, and drinks must be purchased on site.

Tickets are £14.50, VIP £20.50, and a family ticket is £48.

So far close to 1,500 say they are interested.

To book a ticket follow the link here.

