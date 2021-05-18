Riverside road closed after sinkhole opens up

Published: 11:08 AM May 18, 2021

Riverside Road is closed while authorities deal with a sinkhole. - Credit: Jason Silom/Paving and Landscape

A road with a history of sinking has been closed after a hole opened up in the carriageway.

Riverside Road in Gorleston runs directly alongside the River Yare where erosion and "tidal wash" are an issue.

Norfolk County Council has placed barriers around the hole, said to be around 2ft deep, and closed the road.

A spokesperson for the authority, said: “Unfortunately tidal wash has again undermined a small section of Riverside Road in Gorleston.

"The road will be temporarily closed while we assess the damage and make necessary repairs.”

“We will continue to work with other agencies to help address the longer term river wall issue at this location.”

Jason Silom who lives in Gorleston, said: "It needs looking into. That is the second sink hole that has opened up just yards from the previous hole."

People on social media said they always avoided the road, tagging it as "dangerous" especially where water had nibbled away at the edge "like cliff erosion".

The temporary closure order runs until June 2.







