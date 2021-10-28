News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Skeleton crew Halloween display in Gorleston

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 12:54 PM October 28, 2021   
Skeletons outside of Mr Safedeck on Beccles Road, Gorleston

Skeletons outside of Mr Safedeck on Beccles Road, Gorleston. - Credit: James Weeds

A scaffolding company is operating with a skeleton crew all in the name of Halloween fun.

Mr Safedeck, on Beccles Road in Gorleston, has a roadside display featuring skeletons in hardhats climbing on top of scaffolding to help cheer up passersby.

Skeletons outside of Mr Safedeck on Beccles Road, Gorleston

Be safe be seen. This luminous skeleton is highlighting Halloween. - Credit: James Weeds

Gavin Smith, director of the Blofield site for Mr Safedeck, said: "It's just to cheer people up and support events that are happening in the local area."

The skeletons will be on show outside the warehouse until Monday, when a new display will be put up.

"We do the same thing at the Blofield site each year," Mr Smith added.



"At the moment, we have poppies and a soldier on display and soon we will have a Christmas tree on show."

Mr Smith added their displays, such as the Halloween skeletons and the Christmas tree, were to "just to give people a smile".

Skeletons outside of Mr Safedeck on Beccles Road, Gorleston

The director of the company said it was a bit of light fun for Halloween. - Credit: James Weeds

Skeletons outside of Mr Safedeck on Beccles Road, Gorleston

Skeletons on top of scaffolding on Beccles Road are to give passersby something to smile about. - Credit: James Weeds

Skeletons outside of Mr Safedeck on Beccles Road, Gorleston

The spooky display outside Mr Safedeck on Beccles Road will be in place until Monday. - Credit: James Weeds

