Skeleton crew Halloween display in Gorleston
A scaffolding company is operating with a skeleton crew all in the name of Halloween fun.
Mr Safedeck, on Beccles Road in Gorleston, has a roadside display featuring skeletons in hardhats climbing on top of scaffolding to help cheer up passersby.
Gavin Smith, director of the Blofield site for Mr Safedeck, said: "It's just to cheer people up and support events that are happening in the local area."
The skeletons will be on show outside the warehouse until Monday, when a new display will be put up.
"We do the same thing at the Blofield site each year," Mr Smith added.
"At the moment, we have poppies and a soldier on display and soon we will have a Christmas tree on show."
Mr Smith added their displays, such as the Halloween skeletons and the Christmas tree, were to "just to give people a smile".
