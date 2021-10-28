Skeleton crew Halloween display in Gorleston

Published: 12:54 PM October 28, 2021

Skeletons outside of Mr Safedeck on Beccles Road, Gorleston. - Credit: James Weeds

A scaffolding company is operating with a skeleton crew all in the name of Halloween fun.

Mr Safedeck, on Beccles Road in Gorleston, has a roadside display featuring skeletons in hardhats climbing on top of scaffolding to help cheer up passersby.

Be safe be seen. This luminous skeleton is highlighting Halloween. - Credit: James Weeds

Gavin Smith, director of the Blofield site for Mr Safedeck, said: "It's just to cheer people up and support events that are happening in the local area."

The skeletons will be on show outside the warehouse until Monday, when a new display will be put up.

"We do the same thing at the Blofield site each year," Mr Smith added.

"At the moment, we have poppies and a soldier on display and soon we will have a Christmas tree on show."

Mr Smith added their displays, such as the Halloween skeletons and the Christmas tree, were to "just to give people a smile".

The director of the company said it was a bit of light fun for Halloween. - Credit: James Weeds

Skeletons on top of scaffolding on Beccles Road are to give passersby something to smile about. - Credit: James Weeds