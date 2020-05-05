Search

Mystery over ‘skeleton’ found in bright green Waterways pond

PUBLISHED: 13:51 05 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:12 05 May 2020

The bright green pond in the centre of the Waterways at Great Yarmouth which had a part of a plastic skeleton spine floating in it later removed by the council. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The bright green pond in the centre of the Waterways at Great Yarmouth which had a part of a plastic skeleton spine floating in it later removed by the council. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Speculation has been rife over why and how the lily pond in Great Yarmouth’s historic Venetian Waterways has turned bright green.

The part of a plastic skeleton spine, which was removed by the council, floating in the very bright green ponnd in the centre of the Waterways at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe part of a plastic skeleton spine, which was removed by the council, floating in the very bright green ponnd in the centre of the Waterways at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

People have been sharing pictures on social media of the pool, offering up various theories over what had happened to cause the colour change.

Some wondered if it was some sort of treatment process, an algae, or the actions of bored youngsters up to no good during the lockdown.

There were even rumours of a skeleton in the water, thrown in for good measure, and adding a gruesome twist to the mystery.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council, which owns the Grade II listed site, however, was quick to solve the conundrum.

The bright green pond in the centre of the Waterways at Great Yarmouth which had a part of a plastic skeleton spine floating in it later removed by the council. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe bright green pond in the centre of the Waterways at Great Yarmouth which had a part of a plastic skeleton spine floating in it later removed by the council. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

In a statement it said: “The council is well aware of the situation at the Venetian Waterways lily pond and consider it to be an act of very disappointing vandalism.

“We have already made arrangements to restore the water to its normal state as soon as possible.”

The exact nature of the dye or whether it is toxic is not yet known, but passers-by have moved to reassure Facebook users that they have seen a few fish swimming around.

The council spokesman added: “It is thought to be some kind of chemical dye.

Richard MacFarlane and Ann George, take a look at the bright green pond in the centre of the Waterways at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYRichard MacFarlane and Ann George, take a look at the bright green pond in the centre of the Waterways at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

“The pond will be drained, cleaned and then refilled as soon as possible.”

Meanwhile, a council worker was summoned to the scene to retrieve what had been reported as “a skeleton” floating in the fluorescent pool.

On closer inspection, and after some rooting around, it turned out to be a fragment of spine, around 6ins long, and made of plastic rather than bone.

The part of a plastic skeleton spine, which was removed by the council, floating in the very bright green pond in the centre of the Waterways at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe part of a plastic skeleton spine, which was removed by the council, floating in the very bright green pond in the centre of the Waterways at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Noticing the colour change members of the public have been sharing their thoughts on social media branding those behind the stunt as “morons” or “idiots.”

One person said it made their blood boil when idiots try to spoil things that a lot of work has gone into.

Generally people were annoyed, concerned about the impact on wildlife, and calling for parents to take responsibility for their children.

Such was the level of interest the council has put up a sign saying they are aware.

The Venetian Waterways reopened last summer after a £2.7m revamp.

The seven-acre park in North Drive is considered a tranquil antidote to Great Yarmouth’s gaudy Golden Mile and a huge restoration success.

Revealed: The neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Some Norwich neighbourhoods have not recorded a single coronavirus death, but it is a different picture in other parts of Norfolk. Photo: Archant

Family’s whole house is technicolour tribute to NHS

Lillie-Mai, aged ten, with four-month-old Lydia outside their home in Bells Road Gorleston which has been transformed brick-by-brick into a colourful tribute to the NHS, delighting everyone that sees it Picture: Kylie Smith

Blaze causes ‘significant damage’ to popular seaside restaurant

Yankee Traveller owners Oliver Hurren and Charles Thurston. The popular restaurant is in good shape and looks certain to survive the coronavirus pandemic thanks to its loyal customer base Picture: Oliver Hurren

Google tracking reveals where Norfolk people have been going during lockdown

Eaton Park in Norwich. Pic: Sonya Duncan.

Truck load of ladders, poles, boards and wheelbarrow held on with one strap and bungees

Police pulled over a truck in Great Yarmouth after concerns about how secure its load was. Picture: NSRAPT

‘Impossible to prepare’ for increasing bus services after lockdown, say Norfolk operators

Bus companies in Norfolk say they are unable to properly plan for the lifting of lockdown due to a lack of information on what the situation will be. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

