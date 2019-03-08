‘We wanted to do all we could to help this beautiful little girl’ - Fearless friends plan skydive for Anna

Aimee Griffin, Charley Smith, Anna Bedford, and Cassie Pembroke, who all work at the James Paget University Hospital are all taking the plunge for Anna Poppy Lawson who is being treated for cancer Picture: JPUH/submitted JPUH/submitted

A fearless foursome is testing its nerve and fundraising mettle by jumping out of a plane to help a three-year-old girl who has an aggressive form of cancer.

Aimee Griffin and Charley Smith, both health care assistants on ward 18 at the James Paget University Hospital and their friends Anna Bedford, a nursery nurse in A&E paediatrics, and Cassie Pembroke, an agency nurse will all be taking part in a skydive at Ellough, near Beccles, on Friday May 10.

Their aim is to help raise money for three-year-old Anna Poppy Lawson from Bradwell who is receiving treatment for an aggressive brain and spinal cancer.

Anna Poppy was diagnosed with medulloblastoma in December 2017 when she was just two years old.

Since then she has undergone a nine-hour operation and chemotherapy and is currently receiving radiotherapy to beat the disease.

Her family are also exploring the option of taking her to America to access specialist trial medical treatment and have set up a crowdfunding page to help meet the costs.

Aimee said they were hoping to raise £3,000 through the tandem plunge.

“We’ve always wanted to do a skydive for charity and when we heard about this beautiful little girl we wanted to do all we could to help, so we decided to do this for her.

“This little girl has shown so much strength and keeps on fighting - she is a true warrior. I was at school with her mum and we just wanted to lend our support.”

