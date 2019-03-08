Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

‘We wanted to do all we could to help this beautiful little girl’ - Fearless friends plan skydive for Anna

PUBLISHED: 10:05 14 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:05 14 March 2019

Aimee Griffin, Charley Smith, Anna Bedford, and Cassie Pembroke, who all work at the James Paget University Hospital are all taking the plunge for Anna Poppy Lawson who is being treated for cancer Picture: JPUH/submitted

Aimee Griffin, Charley Smith, Anna Bedford, and Cassie Pembroke, who all work at the James Paget University Hospital are all taking the plunge for Anna Poppy Lawson who is being treated for cancer Picture: JPUH/submitted

JPUH/submitted

A fearless foursome is testing its nerve and fundraising mettle by jumping out of a plane to help a three-year-old girl who has an aggressive form of cancer.

Anna Lawson who is undergoing treatment for cancer. The public have donated over £30,000 for trial treatment abroad Picture: Sam LawsonAnna Lawson who is undergoing treatment for cancer. The public have donated over £30,000 for trial treatment abroad Picture: Sam Lawson

Aimee Griffin and Charley Smith, both health care assistants on ward 18 at the James Paget University Hospital and their friends Anna Bedford, a nursery nurse in A&E paediatrics, and Cassie Pembroke, an agency nurse will all be taking part in a skydive at Ellough, near Beccles, on Friday May 10.

Their aim is to help raise money for three-year-old Anna Poppy Lawson from Bradwell who is receiving treatment for an aggressive brain and spinal cancer.

Anna Poppy was diagnosed with medulloblastoma in December 2017 when she was just two years old.

Since then she has undergone a nine-hour operation and chemotherapy and is currently receiving radiotherapy to beat the disease.

Anna Poppy from Bradwell has a tumour in a spine. Her family are fundraising for treatment abroad Picture: Sam LawsonAnna Poppy from Bradwell has a tumour in a spine. Her family are fundraising for treatment abroad Picture: Sam Lawson

Her family are also exploring the option of taking her to America to access specialist trial medical treatment and have set up a crowdfunding page to help meet the costs.

MORE: ‘We cannot give up hope’ - parents’ emotional appeal over £50,000 donation target to save their daughter

Aimee said they were hoping to raise £3,000 through the tandem plunge.

“We’ve always wanted to do a skydive for charity and when we heard about this beautiful little girl we wanted to do all we could to help, so we decided to do this for her.

“This little girl has shown so much strength and keeps on fighting - she is a true warrior. I was at school with her mum and we just wanted to lend our support.”

To support their effort visit the fundraising page via this link.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

A47 carriageway re-opened after car crashed into Gorleston roundabout

A man has died following a crash on the A47 in Gorleston. Picture: Archant.

New vision for former Pontins site as UK’s first ‘veterans village’

Aerial shot of the Pontins site in Hemsby which is being looked at as a base for a new rehabilitation centre for military veterans Photo: Simon Carter

A bit fishy? Historic riverside pub set for new life as something completely different

The White Swan pub in Great Yarmouth in 2015 Picture: James Bass

Teenager charged following stabbing in Bradwell

A 16-year-old boy has been charged following a stabbing in Bunnewell Avenue, Bradwell. Picture: Jacob Massey

Firefighters tackled caravan blaze in Norfolk village

Firefighters have been tackling a blaze at a caravan park in Hemsby this afternoon (Tuesday, March 12). Picture: Fiona-Jane Barrett.

Most Read

A47 carriageway re-opened after car crashed into Gorleston roundabout

A man has died following a crash on the A47 in Gorleston. Picture: Archant.

New vision for former Pontins site as UK’s first ‘veterans village’

Aerial shot of the Pontins site in Hemsby which is being looked at as a base for a new rehabilitation centre for military veterans Photo: Simon Carter

A bit fishy? Historic riverside pub set for new life as something completely different

The White Swan pub in Great Yarmouth in 2015 Picture: James Bass

Teenager charged following stabbing in Bradwell

A 16-year-old boy has been charged following a stabbing in Bunnewell Avenue, Bradwell. Picture: Jacob Massey

Firefighters tackled caravan blaze in Norfolk village

Firefighters have been tackling a blaze at a caravan park in Hemsby this afternoon (Tuesday, March 12). Picture: Fiona-Jane Barrett.

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Man dies following crash on A47

A man has died following a crash on the A47 in Gorleston. Picture: Archant.

Mike Ashley swoops on another East Anglian store

High street retailer Debenhams has said it would consider accepting an £150m loan from Sports Direct. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Car crashes into Caister roundabout

A car has crashed into the roundabout outside Caister at the junction of the A149 and A1064 (March 14).

Shopping-trolleys, tyres, an old PC? What will be found in Yarmouth river clean?

Breydon water on a late March afternoon. Picture: James Bass

Match abandoned at Aylsham as Acle Reserves have five players sent off

Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists