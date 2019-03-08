Slimming World mums celebrate host of healthy pregnancies

Slimming World Consultant Claire Rawlinson with babies Lyra, Rosie and Damen. Picture: Claire Rawlinson Archant

Pregnancies are difficult times for many women and maintaining a healthy and active lifestyle during that period can feel like a burden.

Lisa Carson with her son Damen, consultant Claire Rawlinson, Kaylie Ashton Barnes with Lyra and Hailey Grimes with daughter Rosie. Picture: Claire Rawlinson Lisa Carson with her son Damen, consultant Claire Rawlinson, Kaylie Ashton Barnes with Lyra and Hailey Grimes with daughter Rosie. Picture: Claire Rawlinson

But, thanks to the support of a Norfolk Slimming World group a number of mums have been able to do just that.

The group in Great Yarmouth ran by consultant Claire Rawlinson has supported four women across the last six months helping them to eat healthily and remain active during their pregnancy.

Slimming World works closely with the Royal College of Midwives to develop a supportive policy enabling the group to continue to support pregnant members.

Hailey Grimes, 29, Lisa Carson, 39, Kaylie Ashton Barnes, 34 and Anjelica Douglas, 22, have all benefited from Slimming World's help.

Mrs Rawlinson with baby Kealan. Picture: Claire Rawlinson Mrs Rawlinson with baby Kealan. Picture: Claire Rawlinson

Mrs Rawlinson said: "I'm so proud of all of my members but especially these ladies who have had very healthy pregnancies and managed to return to the group and recover from their births really well and quickly.

"The women brought their babies into the group when they returned and they all looked very healthy."

Hailey whose daughter Rosie was born in May had previously gained weight after giving birth to her two other children.

Not wanting a repeat, she decided to stick with the group during her pregnancy.

National guidelines advise against aiming to lose weight during pregnancy but instead encourage women to adopt healthy eating habits and aim to be physically active during pregnancy.

This helps to prevent excess weight gain which can lead to complications in the lead up to birth.

Slimming World members must obtain the consent of their midwife to continue attending the group throughout their pregnancy.

Kaylie, mum to Lyra, was left on crutches following a difficult last pregnancy but thanks to the support of the group was able to prevent further mobility issues this time.

Lisa who gave birth to her son Damen and Anjelica, mum to Kealan, also enjoyed healthy pregnancies.

Mrs Rawlinson has been a consultant at Slimming World for seven years and runs three groups in Great Yarmouth on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

For more information contact her on 07841 870 430.