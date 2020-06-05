Search

New coronavirus grant available for businesses who missed out first time round

PUBLISHED: 15:36 05 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:37 05 June 2020

Business owners can apply for the new grant on the council's website. Picture: James Bass

Business owners can apply for the new grant on the council's website. Picture: James Bass

Small businesses who “fell through the cracks” of initial government rescue grants can apply for a new lifeline fund.

Market traders who do not pay their own business rates may benefit from the new discretionary grant. Picture: Antony Kelly

According to Great Yarmouth Borough Council, priority will lie with small traders in shared offices, market traders who do not have their own business rates assessments and bed and breakfasts who pay council tax instead of rates.

Charities which receive business rates relief will also be eligible.

In a statement, the council said: “We have already handed out more than £28m in Government grants to local businesses under the national scheme.

“Additional Government funding of just over £1.7m is now allowing the council to support even more local businesses.

“Using national guidelines, local authorities were asked to develop their own policies on administration of this additional funding. Eligible businesses can apply for grants of £2,000, £5,000 or £10,000, with one grant per business.”

There has been a flower shop in Market Gates for 20 years. Its owners have been desperately waiting for financial help after they were unable to access government rescue funding because of the way it is delivered. Picture: Nick Pegge

However, there is specific criteria as to who can benefit.

Businesses must have been trading on March 11 to be eligible, and must provide evidence of a big drop in income caused by the pandemic.

Companies in administration or considered bankrupt will not qualify.

Nick Pegge has said the fund may be "too little" if not "too late". Picture: Nick Pegge

Carl Smith and Trevor Wainwright, leaders of the council’s main political groups, said: “We’ve designed the local scheme criteria to help as many small businesses as possible among those which were not eligible for the previous Government support, and we encourage those businesses to submit their applications swiftly via the website.

But for one business who slipped through the net of initial government relief, the new grants may be “too little” if not “too late”.

Nick Pegge, owner of The Flower Shop in Market Gates, pays his business rates indirectly through rent, and so did not qualify for funding.

He said: “I’m grateful for any help at this stage to save the business going under, but £5,000, which is what we’re entitled to, simply isn’t enough.

“We’re around £25,000 down in sales since March and our overheads have already passed the £5,000 mark. We’ve had to take out a £25,000 loan which is only interest free for the first year.

“What’s really worrying is that this new grant is discretionary - so we can’t even be sure that we’re going to get it.”

Warnings after Norfolk Broads ‘overwhelmed’ by riverside revelry

The numbers of people flocking to Norfolk's waterways has triggered a warning from the Broads Authority about observing social distancing and worrying local people. Picture: Archant

Police called to monitor tailbacks as McDonald’s reopens in Great Yarmouth

McDonald's shift manager Kevin Peet said the drive-thru restaurant was prepared after burger fans flocked to Gapton Hall on Thursday (June 4) Picture: Liz Coates

What will town’s socially distanced high street look like?

Shoppers visiting Gorleston High Street after June 15, 2020, will find a new self-distancing regime aimed at keeping people safe and stopping the spread of Covid-19 Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘A bit strange’ - Great Yarmouth market reopens with restrictions as shoppers return

Alan Pitt had an enjoyable first day back on Great Yarmouth market on Wednesday June 3 after lockdown was lifted on Monday Picture: Liz Coates

Queues as first McDonald’s drive-throughs reopen in Norfolk after lockdown

There were long queues outside the McDonald's branch on the Hardwick Retail Park, in King's Lynn, when it reopened after lockdown Picture: Chris Bishop

