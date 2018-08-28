Search

Snow weather warning issued for Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 10:13 27 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:18 27 January 2019

Snow in Norwich's Eaton Park. Pic: Stuart Beard/iWitness24

Snow in Norwich's Eaton Park. Pic: Stuart Beard/iWitness24

StuartBeardPhotography.co.uk

Norfolk could see heavy snow in the week ahead, according to Met Office forecasters who have issued a yellow weather warning.

The Met Office yellow warning covers much of Norfolk and Suffolk and applies from 9pm on Tuesday, January 29 until midday on Wednesday, January 30.

They said that snow, possibly heavy at times, could develop overnight on Tuesday and into Wednesday.

The Met Office said: “A band of rain pushing east across parts of England is likely to turn to snow during Tuesday evening, with snow continuing into Wednesday.

“Accumulations of one to three centimetres are likely quite widely, with accumulations of five centimetres in places. There is a small chance that some areas could see up to 10 centimetres, more especially over the higher ground.”

They said there was a “small chance” of travel delay on roads and that some vehicles could get stranded. They said rail and air travel could see cancellations.

They said there was a “slight chance” some rural communities could be cut off and a “small chance” of power cuts and disrupted mobile phone coverage.

Dan Holley, a forecaster with University of East Anglia-based Weatherquest had stressed there was “considerable uncertainty” over what the weather would be like.

But in his forecast for the East of England, he tweeted: “Outbreaks of rain later on Tuesday may turn increasingly to sleet and snow on Tuesday night - initially in the west then spreading east.

“This situation is finely-balanced between rain/snow, but a few cm may be possible in places...”

The uncertainty comes over the track of a trough of low pressure and how close that would pass to the UK. It also depends on how quickly precipitation would change from rain to snow.

Some models suggest the UK would see very little snow, while others suggest there could be as much as 10cm, Mr Holley tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Met Office has also issued a yellow warning for wind between 8am and 9pm today (Sunday, January 27), with Norfolk one of the areas included in the alert.

They say a spell of very strong northerly to northwesterly winds is expected, which could bring delays to transport and power cuts.

The winds are expected to develop on Sunday morning across the northeast of the country, moving south into Eastern England during the afternoon.

They Met Office said some coastal routes and sea fronts could be affected by spray and that “large waves are expected along some shorelines”.

The Met Office’s yellow warning also applies to Suffolk.

