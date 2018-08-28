Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Snow flurries reported across Great Yarmouth

PUBLISHED: 10:12 17 January 2019

FILE PICTURE from 2018. Snow shower in Great Yarmouth. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

FILE PICTURE from 2018. Snow shower in Great Yarmouth. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2018

Some snow flurries have been reported over Great Yarmouth this morning - but probably not yet enough to make a snowman.

A local meteorological office has said that people should prepare for a morning of rain and sleet.

Fred Best, a forecaster at Weatherquest, said that Great Yarmouth and the surrounding area could expect some flurries of snow today (January 17), with wintry showers spreading from the north.

“It is not looking like there will be a huge amount of snow,” Mr Best said.

He added that there may be some flurries, but not enough to stick.

Showers are expected to clear through the afternoon but return in the evening, with temperatures along the coast falling as low as zero or -1C overnight.

Mr Best said that tomorrow should be mostly dry, but still chilly, with frost in the morning.

Earlier, Great Yarmouth and Caister Golf Club tweeted that snow is falling over Great Yarmouth and Caister.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for ice for the East of England.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

Shoppers double-take as signs appear in department store windows advertising ‘closing down sale’

Shoppers are being forced to do a double-take at the signs in the window at Palmers Picture: Liz Coates

Investigations continue into Great Yarmouth murder

Police are continuing to investigate the murder which took place in South Market Road, Great Yarmouth on Wednesday, November 7.

Two vehicle collision closed A47 in rush hour

Police have closed the A47 Acle Straight following a crash. Picture: Archant library.

‘We had no clue what was in there’ - Forgotten hotel safe cracked open after 50 years

A secret safe has been discovered at the Palm Court Hotel in North Drive Picture: Liz Bishop Photography

Most Read

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

Shoppers double-take as signs appear in department store windows advertising ‘closing down sale’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Investigations continue into Great Yarmouth murder

#includeImage($article, 225)

Two vehicle collision closed A47 in rush hour

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘We had no clue what was in there’ - Forgotten hotel safe cracked open after 50 years

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Further arrests made after Bradwell stabbing

A car is said to have crashed through the wall prior to police arresting four people. Picture: Jacob Massey

Snow flurries reported across Great Yarmouth

FILE PICTURE from 2018. Snow shower in Great Yarmouth. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Suffolk star Royal the first seed to fall at Potters

Suffolk's Mark Royal is out of the World Bowls singles championship Picture: Archant

Snow starts to fall in Norfolk with freezing temperatures on the way

File photo of snow in Norwich in March 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Forget ‘media hype’ and focus on improving mental health care

Hellesdon Hospital. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists