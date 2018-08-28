Search

PICTURES: Snow go? Snow hits region for first time this year

PUBLISHED: 08:56 30 January 2019 | UPDATED: 08:57 30 January 2019

Hilary Todd woke-up to a snow covered Woodton. Picture: Hilary Todd

Hilary Todd woke-up to a snow covered Woodton. Picture: Hilary Todd

Although the county did not get the blizzard it was expecting, Norfolk woke-up to a light covering of snow.

Paul Osbrne capture this dusted field. Picture: Paul OsbornePaul Osbrne capture this dusted field. Picture: Paul Osborne

Here is a collection of what Norfolk looked like this morning, January 30, as different areas received a varying about of snow.

Nathan Clare had a nice view on his morning drive along the A505. Picture: Nathan ClareNathan Clare had a nice view on his morning drive along the A505. Picture: Nathan Clare

Kerry Ungermann woke to patchy snow in Wymondham. Picture: Kerry UngermannKerry Ungermann woke to patchy snow in Wymondham. Picture: Kerry Ungermann

Swanton Abbott, near North Walsham, received a light coating. Picture: Joanne CannonSwanton Abbott, near North Walsham, received a light coating. Picture: Joanne Cannon

This tree braved the cold in Santon Downham . Picture: Kim NewmanThis tree braved the cold in Santon Downham . Picture: Kim Newman

Katie Anderson snapped this picture on her morning walk. Picture: Katie AndersonKatie Anderson snapped this picture on her morning walk. Picture: Katie Anderson

Lowestoft wakes up to a dusting of snow on Wednesday.Lowestoft wakes up to a dusting of snow on Wednesday.

Dianne Cole had a frosty morning in Knapton. Picture: Dianne ColeDianne Cole had a frosty morning in Knapton. Picture: Dianne Cole

Norfolk gets just a dusting of snow - but more could follow

Nick Jager took this picture in Thorpe Hamlet overnight. Pic: Nick Jager.
