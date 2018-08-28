Video

Severe weather warning for snow and ice with up to 5cm predicted

Walkers in Reepham enjoy the sunshine that is now begining to thaw the snow and ice. Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2018

A yellow severe weather warning remains in place for snow and ice overnight on Tuesday and into Wednesday.

Snow is forecast in Norfolk overnight on Tuesday and into Wednesday morning. Keep up to date with our #NorfolkWinter alerts here on twitter #drivetoarrive #snow https://t.co/McTwhsNkRV — Norfolk County Council (@NorfolkCC) January 28, 2019

The Met Office has warned heavy snowfall could hit the region, with coverings of up to 10cm on higher levels.

The forecaster said: “Showers will turn increasingly to snow on higher ground then to lower levels later in the night and on Tuesday morning.

“Five to 10cm of fresh snow is expected above about 200m with a cover of 1 to 2cm at lower levels.”

They added: “There is a small chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel.

Great Yarmouth Town Hall in the snow, by J Fisk. Great Yarmouth Town Hall in the snow, by J Fisk.

“There is a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off.

“There is a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected.”

Warnings are also being made over the risk of black ice forming on untreated pavements and cycle paths.

Dan Holley, of forecasters Weatherquest, said there is “still some uncertainty” over the chances of snow, which are very “finely balanced”.

There is a yellow weather warning in place for much of the East of England over Tuesday and Wednesday. Please be #WeatherReady and allow extra time for travelling and be aware of your surroundings! Stay safe in the icy conditions to avoid unnecessary emergencies!❄️️ https://t.co/mGdDT5tot5 — EEAST Ambulance (@EastEnglandAmb) January 28, 2019

“The latest data continues to suggests a patchy 1-3cm of snow on Tuesday night, with a few places up to 5cm,” he said. “Very low risk of anything higher than this (10pc chance of 10cm etc).

“Some places may not see any lying snow, particularly near some coasts.”