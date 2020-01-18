'It's been seven years' - Relief as council house refurbishment begins

Somerton Parish Council is concerned about the long delays in refurbishing a council house on Horsey Road. Picture: Somerton Parish Council. Archant

Refurbishment work has started on a dilapidated council house that has stood empty for almost seven years.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The state of the semi-detached dwelling, on Horsey Road in Somerton, had become a source concern for the local parish council - and in September its members said delays in refurbishing the house had denied a family a chance to live there.

But last month Great Yarmouth Borough Council, which owns the property, began tackling the dilapidation.

Richard Starling, Somerton Parish Council chairman, said: "We are very pleased that finally work is being done.

"It's seven years I believe this January it has been empty.

"It dragged on for so long, waiting for the borough council to do something about it.

"People keep on about empty houses. This is the only council-owned property in the village and we just want to see it occupied and used.

"It's a relief as we are looking forward to somebody who has been waiting for property to move in. A lot of people are on the waiting list.

"We are a bit happier than we were this time last year," Mr Starling said.

You may also want to watch: